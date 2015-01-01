पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी काे पूर्ण ताैर पर खाेलने की मांग से नहीं हटेंगे पीछे : सांझा विद्यार्थी माेर्चा

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला में चार विद्यार्थी जत्थेबंदियां एआइएसएफ, पीएसयू, पीएसयू ललकार, व एसएफआई के सांझे विद्यार्थी माेर्चे द्वारा पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला प्रशासन द्वारा यूनिवर्सिटी काे 16 नवंबर से आधी अधूरी तरह खाेलने के मारे अधरंग का पालन का विराेध किया गया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों की मांग यह है कि यूनिवर्सिटी काे पूर्ण ताैर पर खोला जाए जिसे लेकर पंजाब सरकार की ओर से भी घोषणा की गई है। परंतु इसके बावजूद प्रशासन अपनी सृजनात्मकता बेवजह इसमें डाल रहा है।

जिससे प्रशासन काे दाेबारा विचार करना चाहिए है। विद्यार्थी नेताओं ने आगे कहा कि यूनिवर्सिटी ऐसा विभाग हाेता है जहां न सिर्फ विभिन्न शहराें से बल्कि विभिन्न राज्याें व विभिन्न देशों से विद्यार्थी विद्या ले रहे हाेते हैं और ऐसे विभाग में कोई भी 50 प्रतिशत वाला फार्मूला कामयाब हाेना ताे दूर की बात रुक भी नहीं सकता। वहां सिर्फ अंतिम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों काे बुलाना हास्यप्रद है जैसे की सिर्फ अंतिम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई काे ही नुकसान हाे रहा हाे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि ऐसा करके यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन अपनी नाकामी स्पष्ट कर कर रहा है कि वह न ताे कोई फैसला खुद से ले सकता है और न ही वह विद्यार्थियों के पक्ष में कोई कदम उठाने के काबिल है। नेताओं ने बताया कि 15 अक्तूबर से ही वाइस और टेक्नालॉजी के विद्यार्थियों काे बुलाने के लिए यूजीसी द्वारा सिफारिशें की गई हैं, परंतु यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। बल्कि उनकी शह पर रिसर्च स्काॅलराें काे विभाग के मुखियाें काे विभागों में लैब इस्तेमाल से राेक रखा है। प्रशासन यूजीसी की जिन सिफारिशों का हवाला देता है वह सिर्फ सिफारिशें ही हैं और उनके बारे आखिरी फैसला संस्था के मुखी ने लेना हाेता है, जिसके तहत वाइस चांसलर अपने फैसले लेने के लिए खुद मुख्तियार हाेता है परंतु जिस प्रकार पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला का प्रशासन फैसला कर रहा है यह विद्यार्थी विरोधी है।

बिना किसी सही योजनाबंदी से भारत के लाेगाें पर थाेपा लाॅकडाउन जैसे हर तरफ तबाही मचा रहा है जैसे लाेगाें के राेजगार की तबाही हाे रही है। उसी प्रकार विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई का नुकसान भी तबाही के स्तर पर ही हुआ है। जत्थेबंदी ने कहा कि वह यूनिवर्सिटी काे पूर्ण ताैर पर खुलवाने के लिए पहले ही संघर्ष का एलान करते हैं और अगामी समय में जाे प्रशासन यूनिवर्सिटी काे पूरी तरह नहीं खोलता ताे वह विद्यार्थी यूनिवर्सिटी काे खुद खााेलंेगे। इस माैके एएइएसएफ से रविंदर, पीएसयू से अमन, पीएसयू ललकार से गुरप्रीत व एसएफआई कम झलूर माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें