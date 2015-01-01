पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेहड़ी मुक्त हों सड़कें:पहले फेज में दीवाली तक राघोमाजरा की करीब 300 रेहड़ियां होंगी शिफ्ट

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम ने शहर की 4025 रेहडिय़ों को बेशक बाहर शिफ्ट करने के लिए स्ट्रीट वेंडर पॉलिसी का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया हो, लेकिन फिलहाल दिवाली तक राघो माजरा की करीबन 300 रेहड़ियां ही पहले फेज में शिफ्ट होंगी। यह रेहड़ियां निगम द्वारा माई जी सरा के पास तय की गई जगह पर शिफ्ट होंगी।

बता देंगे निगम ने इस पॉलिसी के तहत शहर के 31 स्थान तय किए हैं जहां सभी बाजारों में लगने वाली करीबन 4025 रेहडिय़ों को शिफ्ट किया जाना है। माई जी दी सरा के पास जहां यह रेहड़ियां शिफ्ट होनी है, वहां फिलहाल लाइटिंग और इनके खड़े होने के लिए लाइनिंग का काम हो रहा है। लैंड ब्रांच सुपरिटेंडेंट सुनील मेहता ने बताया कि राघोमाजरा के बाद शहर के अन्य बाजारों में शिफ्टिंग होगी।

रेहड़ियों की नंबरिंग ड्रॉ सिस्टम से होगी
रेहड़ियों की नंबरिंग के लिए नगर निगम ने ड्रॉ सिस्टम अपनाने का फैसला लिया है। असल में जिस जगह पर इन्हें खड़ा किया जाना है वहां पहले नंबर पर किसकी रेहड़ी लगेगी और दूसरे नंबर पर किसकी रेहड़ी, इसमें किसी तरह का विवाद ना हो इसलिए निगम ने पूरी पारदर्शिता अपनाते हुए ड्रॉ निकालने का फैसला किया है। इस ड्रॉ सिस्टम के तहत सभी रेहड़ी वालों को नंबर अलाट कर दिया जाएगा और उन्हें बता दिया जाएगा कि उन्हें किस नंबर पर अपनी रेहड़ी लगानी है। माना जा रहा है कि यह अलॉटमेंट अगले हफ्ते में पूरी कर दी जाएगी और दिवाली तक इन सभी रेहडी वालों को नई जगह पर शिफ्ट कर दिया जाएगा।

पहले राघोमाजरा में मंडी के आसपास होगी कार्रवाई

​​​​​​​राघोमाजरा के पास लगने वाली फ्रूट और सब्जियों की रेहडिय़ों को पहले फेज में यहां से शिफ्ट करने का कारण यह है कि इनकी वजह से इस इलाके में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या रहती है। इनके शिफ्ट होने से यहां लोगों को ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या से निजात मिलेगी। असल में पूरे शहर में सबसे बड़ी मार्केट यहीं लगती है। इसके शिफ्ट होने के बाद निगम का दूसरा टारगेट राजपुरा कॉलोनी में लगने वाली सब्जी मार्केट और शहर के अन्य इलाके होंगे। लीला भवन सहित शहर के कई इलाके ऐसे हैं जहां पर रेहड़ियां लगती है, जिस कारण जाम की समस्या रहती है।

