  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Patiala
  • Raheet Won From The Brotherhood Group, Beating Ashok Singla By 54 Votes; The Benefit Of Meeting Everyone After Losing

फाेकल प्वाइंट इंडस्ट्री एसाेसिएशन चुनाव:ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप से राेहित जीते, अशोक सिंगला को 54 वोट से हराया; हारने के बाद सभी से मिलने का मिला फायदा

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • 5 साल बाद सिंगला-अश्वनी ग्रुप से प्रधान का छिना ताज
  • प्रधानगी काे छाेड़कर बाकी ओहदाें पर प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप का कब्जा

फोकल प्वाइंट इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन (एफपीआईए) के चुनाव में 5 साल बाद सिंगला-अश्वनी ग्रुप से प्रधानी का ताज छिना। साेमवार देर शाम आए रिजल्ट के बाद सिंगला और अश्वनी ग्रुप (प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप) को झटका लगा। हालांकि ग्रुप प्रधानगी काे छाेड़ बाकी ओहदाें पर जीत गया। प्रधानगी में ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप के रोहित बांसल (216) ने प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप के अशोक सिंगला (162) को 54 वोट से हराया।

राेहित की जीत की अहम बात यह रही कि पिछले बार अश्वनी से चुनाव हारने के बाद भी वह पब्लिक कनेक्ट में रहे। चुनाव के दाैरान वन टू वन वाेट मांगे। प्रोग्रेसिव ग्रुप ने वाइस प्रधान, जनरल सेक्रेटरी, फाइनांस सेक्रेटरी और ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी पद जीते। चुनाव परिणाम का एेलान इलेक्शन कमीशन चेयरमैन एसडी भरत, मेंबर राकेश गोयल और रविंदर गुप्ता ने किया।

एफपीआईए की नई टीम
प्रधान रोहित बांसल (ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप), वाइस प्रधान राजीव गर्ग, जनरल सेक्रेटरी अश्वनी कुमार, फाइनांस सेक्रेटरी प्रदीप कुमार और ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी साहिल गर्ग जीते।

सबसे बड़ी जीत अश्वनी की रही, 65 वोट के अंतर से बने जनरल सेक्रेटरी

वाइस प्रधान पद पर राजीव गर्ग (188) ने संतोष कुमार महाजन(181) को 7 वोट, जनरल सेक्रेटरी पर अश्वनी (219) ने राजन बांसल (154) को 65 वोट, फाइनांस सेक्रेटरी पद पर प्रदीप कुमार (177) ने ब्रदरहुड ग्रुप के नरेश कुमार सिंगला (163) को 16 वोट से हराया। आजाद उम्मीदवार के तौर पर फाइनांस सेक्रटरी का चुनाव लड़ रहे नवदीप को 24 वोट मिले। ज्वाइंट सेक्रटरी पर साहिल गर्ग (204) ने किशन कुमार को 37 वोटों से हराया। सबसे बड़ी जीत अश्वनी की रही।

नए प्रधान के सामने यह होंगी चुनौतियां
फोकल प्वाइंट में भाईचारा कायम करना और सभी कारोबारियों को एक करना, फोकल प्वाइंट का विकास, बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट करना, इनाहांस का मुद्दा जिसमें जिन कारोबारियों ने जमा किया उनको वापस कराना, फोकल प्वाइंट वाइपास को फोर लेन कराना और वहां पर ट्रैफिक लाइट्स लगवाना, फायर स्टेशन लगवाना और पुलिस चौकी, एसोसिएशन का अलग ऑफिस बनवाना।

