विकास की राह:शहर का 60% ट्रैफिक कम करने के लिए रिंग रोड का सर्वे पूरा, 50 करोड़ आएगी लागत

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फरवरी में सिटी रिंग रोड का प्रस्ताव सीएम को भेजा था, लोक निर्माण विभाग ने कराया था सर्वे

नगर निगम की ओर से लोक निर्माण विभाग को भेजे गए सिटी रिंग रोड का सर्वे पूरा हो चुका है। सरकार को भेजी गई रिपोर्ट में करीब 10 किलोमीटर के दायरे में बनने वाले सिटी रिंग रोड के निर्माण में 50 करोड़ की लागत आने का अनुमान है। सिटी रिंग रोड की सड़कें जहां फोर लेन होंगी, वहीं इसमें अंडर ब्रिज भी बनेगा। हरियाणा के चीका से आने वाला ट्रैफिक शहर को छुए बिना ही जहां सरहिंद रोड पर पहुंच जाया करेगा, वहीं बस स्टैंड चौक, खंडा चौक और दुखनिवारण चौक पर लगने वाले जाम से निजात मिल जाएगी। नए बस स्टैंड तक पहुंचने भी आम लोगों का समय बचेगा। साथ ही शहर की ट्रैफिक समस्या 60 फीसदी तक नियंत्रित हो जाएगी।

फिलहाल ऐसी है हमारी रिंग रोड... अब 10 किलोमीटर के दायरे में बनेगी, जानकारों के अनुसार 80% सड़क का काम पहले से ही हो चुका है

जानकारों की मानें तो शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से चलाने और कारोबार के नए अवसर पैदा करने के लिए शहर को सिटी रिंग रोड की जरूरत है। इस बड़ी योजना के लिए सरकार को ज्यादा खर्च करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी, क्योंकि 9.8 किलोमीटर लंबी सिटी रिंग रोड में से लगभग 80 फीसद तो पहले से तैयार है। फैक्ट्री एरिया की बंधा रोड को तफज्ज्लपुरा की बंधा रोड से जोड़ने के लिए अंडर ब्रिज या ओवर ब्रिज बनाकर जोड़ने की जरूरत है। मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू ने बताया कि फरवरी में सिटी रिंग रोड का प्रस्ताव मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा था। सीएम आफिस से कमेंट आने के बाद इस प्रोजेक्ट को पीडब्ल्यूडी को भेजा। विभाग के मंत्री के निर्देश पर प्रोजेक्ट का सर्वे कराया गया था। सर्वे पूरा हो जाने के बाद रिपोर्ट बीते दिनों सरकार को भेज दी गई। पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारियों की माने तो इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा होने में एक से डेढ़ साल का अधिकतम समय लगेगा।

इन इलाकों को होगा बड़ा फायदा

सरहिंद रोड स्थित भूपिंदरा डेयरी के पास से फैक्ट्री एरिया की बंधा रोड, जो इस समय करीब 80 फुट से अधिक चौड़ी है। रेलवे लाइन क्राॅस करने के बाद छोटी नदी की बंधा रोड राजपुरा रोड तक, इसके बाद सनौर रोड तक छोटी नदी की बंधा रोड और घलौड़ी गेट से होते हुए डीयर पार्क, एनआईएस चौक और सुलर गांव के इलाके इसके साथ आसानी से जुड़ जाएंगे। मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू ने बताया कि सिटी रिंग रोड बनने के बाद शहर की दक्षिण-पूर्वी हिस्सा सरहिंद रोड जाने के लिए इसी सड़क का प्रयोग करेगा।

कुल ट्रैफिक का 30 फीसदी इससे जुड़ेगा
शहर की कुल ट्रैफिक का करीब 30 फीसदी से अधिक हिस्सा इस सड़क से जुड़ेगा। आजाद नगर, तफजलपुरा, देसी मेहमानदारी, गुरबख्श कालोनी, गुरू नानक नगर, बिशन नगर, डोगरा मोहल्ला, सैफाबादी गेट, सनौरी अड्डा, तेज बाग कालोनी, मार्कल कालोनी, समानिया गेट सहित आधा शहर इस सिटी रिंग रोड का फायदा ले सकेगा।

