समेस्टर फीस:वीसी के ऑफिस से निकलते समय ही स्टूडेंट्स का हंगामा,यूनिवर्सिटी ओपन करने के लिए वीसी को घेरा

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
छात्र संगठन पंजाब रेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन के नेतृत्व में यूनिवर्सिटी के विद्यार्थियों का पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी ऑफिस के बाहर अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरना जारी है। देर शाम वीसी रवनीत काैर जब अॉफिस से निकलीं तो स्टूडेंट्स ने घेराव किया और हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। अथॉरिटी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। स्टूडेंट्स ने रास्त रोकने की कोशिश की। मौजूद सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने मुश्किल से रास्ते से स्टूडेंट्स को हटाया और वीसी

को निकाला। स्टूडेंट्स का आरोप है कि सिक्योरिटी गार्ड्स ने धक्का मुक्की की। देर रात एडीशनल डीन स्टूडेंट्स वेलफेयर ने स्टूडेंट्स से बात की। उनकी प्रमुख मांगें समेस्टर फीस को किस्ताें में जमा कराने और हॉस्टल फीस को बाद में जमा कराने का लेटर जारी कर देंगे। एडीशनल डीन स्टूडेंट्स वेलफेयर के भरोसे के बाद स्टूडेंट्स ने देर रात धरना खत्म किया। इससे पहले डीन अकादमिक और डीन रिसर्च के साथ स्टूडेंट्स

ने बता की। वह अपनी मांगों को लेकर अड़े रहे। धरने को संबोधन करते हुए पंजाब रेडिकल स्टूडैंट्स यूनियन की सूबा नेता सन्दीप कौर ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार ने ऐलान कर दिया है कि पंजाब भर की सभी शैक्षिक संस्थाएं ओपन होगी। परंतु पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी को अभी तक विद्यार्थियों के पढ़ने के लिए पूर्ण तौर और नहीं खोला जा रहा है। विद्यार्थियों से अगले समेस्टर और हॉस्टल की फीस जमा करवाई जा रही हैं। जब क्लासें लगती हैं तब फीसे जमा कराई जाएं। यहां अलका, प्रीत, दीपक, गुरतेज सिंह ने विचार रखे।

