प्रदर्शन:जंगलात कर्मचारियों ने वन रेंज अफसर दफ्तर के आगे की नारेबाजी

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

वन मंडल पटियाला का वन रेंज अफसर दफ्तर के आगे धरना 10वें दिन भी जारी रहा। कर्मचारियों ने जंगलात विभाग की अफसरशाही के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

इस दौरान दुर्गा वती, बलजीत कौर, सत्यता देवी, रेखा रानी ने कहा कि वन रेंज अफसर और स्टाफ दफ्तर से गैर उपस्थित रहता हैं। वह उनसे बातचीत करन से भाग रहे हैं और जानबूझ कर पक्षपात की नियत के साथ भेदभाव किया जा रहा है। जूनियर वर्कर काम पर लगा रखे हैं और सीनियर वर्करों को काम से हटा रखा है।

साथ ही अपने कई चहेतों के नाम जाली इनरोलमेंट बिल सब्मिट किए जा रहा है, परंतु हमें काम की तनख़्वाह भी नहीं दी गई। चेतावनी देते कहा कि अगर इंसाफ न दिया गया तो वह परिवार समेत रेंज अफ़सर पटियाला के दफ्तर सामने सड़क पर उतरने के लिए मजबूर होंगे। इस मौके जाेन प्रधान बलवीर सिंह मंडोली, मंडल प्रधान वीरपाल सिंह लंबू, रेंज नेता नारंग कुमार, जीत खान, सुनीता रानी, सुखविंदर कौर उपस्थित रहे।

