धरना:हादसा पीड़ित परिवारों को मुआवजा और पक्की नौकरी देने की मांग को लेकर हेड ऑफिस के बाहर दिया धरना

पटियाला6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मांगों को लेकर पीएसपीसीएल और ठेका कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग बेनतीजा

पावरकाॅम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका मुलाजिम यूनियन पंजाब के चल रहे संघर्ष के चलते मंगलवार काे हेड ऑफिस पावरकॉम मैनेजमेंट अधिकारियों के साथ जत्थेबंदी मीटिंग बेनतीजा रही। अपने पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ पहुंच सीएचबी ठेका कर्मियों ने हेड ऑफिस के बाहर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। जो देर रात तक जारी रहा। माल राेड पर लगाए धरने के कारण ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था प्रभावित हुई, हालांकि पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंची ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने वन-वे कर ट्रैफिक काे सुचारू किया। सूबा प्रधान श्रेष्ठ सिंह, सूबा मित्र प्रधान राजेश कुमार, मलकीत सिंह, टेक चंद, राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पावरकॉम ठेका कर्मियों की मांगों को लेकर मैनेजमेंट टालमटोल

वाला रवैया अपना रही है। मीटिंग में पावरकॉम मैनेजमेंट की अाेर से डायरेक्टर आरपी पांडव, एचआर गोपाल शर्मा, डायरेक्टर डीपीएस ग्रेवाल, आईटी चीफ़ इंजीनियर हरजीत सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह गुरम मौजूद थे, लंबी चली मीटिंग में जत्थेबंदी की मांगाें पर काेई सहमति नहीं बन पाई। मुलाजिमाें की मांगें इनमें ठेकेदार के अधीन काम करते मुलाजिमों काे पीएसपीसीएल अपने अधीन रखें, नाैकारी से निकालाें की बहाली, हादसा पीड़ित परिवारों को मुआवजा और पक्की नौकरी का प्रबंध करना, पुराना बकाया एरियर बोनस जारी कारण, ईपीएफ और ईएसआई की हो रही कटौती का हिसाब किताब और अन्य मांगें शामिल हैं।

