रैली:स्ट्रोक को लकवा भी कहा जाता है, जो किसी भी उम्र के व्यक्ति को हो सकता है: डॉ. मल्होत्रा

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस पर निकाली साइकिल जागरूकता रैली

स्ट्रोक बीमारी के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस पर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. हरीश मल्होत्रा की अगुवाई में साइकिल रैली निकाली गई। रैली का आयोजन दफ्तर सिविल सर्जन की तरफ से आईटीआई के एनएसएस, एनसीसी कैडेट लड़के, लड़कियां और पुलिस के सहयोग के साथ किया गया। विद्यार्थी की तरफ से स्ट्रोक से बचाव संबंधी स्लोगन तैयार किए गए थे।

सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. प्रवीण पुरी, ज़िला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. जतिंदर कांसल, डिप्टी मेडिकल कमिश्नर डॉ. एमएस धालीवाल, डॉ. दिवजोत सिंह, डॉ. गुरमीत सिंह, एनएसएस कॉआर्डिनेटर जगदीप सिंह जोशी, मनदीप, जिला मास मीडिया अफसर कृष्ण कुमार, डिप्टी मास मीडिया अफसर भाग सिंह, जसजीत कौर, बलबीर झलर और जिला बीसी कोआर्डिनेटर जसबीर कौर और पुलिस मुलाजिम शामिल थे।

डॉ. मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि स्ट्रोक दिवस मनाने का मुख्य कारण बीमारी के बढ़ते मरीजों और इसके शरीर को होने वाले नुकसान के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करना है। स्ट्रोक को आम भाषा में लकवा भी कहा जाता है। किसी भी उम्र के व्यक्ति को हो सकता है। इसके साथ मरीज को शरीर के किसी अंग की अपंगता और बीमारी की गंभीरता और मरीज की मौत भी हो सकती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्ट्रोक दिमाग की कोशिकाओं में खून का सही मात्रा में सर्कुलेशन न होने के कारण होता है। नोडल अफसर डॉ. जतिंदर कांसल ने बताया कि ब्लड प्रेशर को काबू में रख कर, बीपी की नियमित जांच करवा कर, शारीरिक कसरत, हरी सब्जियों और फल आदि का सेवन करके बचा जा सकता है।

