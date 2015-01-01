पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Patiala
  • Students Jatbandhi Marches Out Demand Letter Handed Over To Officers, Announces Opening Of University By Going To Hostel

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एलान:स्टूडेंट्स जत्थेबंदियों ने मार्च निकाल अधिकारियों को सौंपा मांगपत्र, हॉस्टल में जाकर यूनिवर्सिटी खुलने का किया एलान

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला में 4 विद्यार्थी जत्थेबंदियों के साझे मोर्चे की तरफ यूनिवर्सिटी को सभी पाठ्यक्रमों के सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए पूर्ण रूप में खोलने की मांग पर विद्यार्थियों की मीटिंग हुई। इसके बाद यूनिवर्सिटी में मार्च निकालने के बाद वाइस चांसलर दफ्तर के आगे प्रदर्शन करके अधिकारियों को मांगपत्र सौंपा गया। मीटिंग में फैसले के मुताबिक विद्यार्थियों ने होस्टलों में जाकर खुद अपने कमरे खोल कर यूनिवर्सिटी खुलने का एलान किया।

इस दौरान विद्यार्थियों को यूनिवर्सिटी खुलने में आ रही समस्याओं के बारे चर्चा की गई। इस दौरान सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी खोलने, सीटें पहले जितनी बरकरार रखने, सेमेस्टर की फीस अगला सेमेस्टर शुरू होने के बाद जमा करने, ऑनलाइन क्लासों के साथ आ रही दिक्कतों और अन्य समस्याओं पर विचार किया। जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार के निर्देशों के मुताबिक 16 नवंबर से सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी खोली जानी थी। लेकिन प्रशासन ने 16 से सिर्फ आखिरी साल के 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थियों के लिए ही यूनिवर्सिटी खोलने का एलान किया है। इसमें कई विभाग मुखियों, होस्टल वार्डनों की तरफ से विद्यार्थियों को होस्टल आने से रोका जा रहा है।

इसलिए जत्थेबंदियों ने यूनिवर्सिटी खोलने के मसले को अपने हाथ में लेने का फैसला किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले सेमेस्टर की फीसें भरने के बावजूद कोई पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं हुई और यूनिवर्सिटी की तरफ से 25 नवंबर तक अगले सेमेस्टर की फीस मांगी जा रही है। इस मौके पीएसयू (ललकार) की श्रष्टि, एआईएसएफ के वरिंदर, पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन के वरिंदर, स्टूडेंट्स फैडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के अमृतपाल सिंह ने संबोधन किया। इसके अलावा गुरप्रीत, लखविंदर, कमलदीप, राहुल, नवजोत, नेहा, रणदीप, संदीप व अन्य नेता उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें