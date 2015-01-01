पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरामद:बहन पर बुरी नजर रखने के शक में दाेस्त को मारा,पुलिस ने साहिल की हत्या में प्रयाेग की गई हथौड़ी आरोपी की निशानदेही पर की बरामद

फतेहगढ़ साहिब3 घंटे पहले
बस्सी पठाना के गांव दफेड़ा में शुक्रवार को साहिल की अपहरण के बाद हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने उसके दोस्त अंगज कुमार निवासी गांव मधुरापुर जिला सीतामडी बिहार हाल आबाद गांव दफेड़ा को गिरफ्तार किया। एसएसपी अमनीत कोंडल ने बताया कि हत्याकांड का हल करने के लिए एसपी-डी जगजीत सिंह जल्ला की अगुवाई में डीएसपी सुखविन्द्र सिंह चौहान, सीआईए स्टाफ इंस्पेक्टर गब्बर सिंह व बसी थाना प्रभारी मनप्रीत सिंह की टीम गठित की थी। उन्होंने बताया कि जांच में साहिल के दोस्तों से पूछताछ की गई। साहिल का दोस्त अंगज हत्या के दिन से लापता था। उसके परिजनों से पूछताछ की पर जवाव नहीं मिला। जिससे

शक अंगज पर आया। पुलिस ने अंगज को जांच में शामिल किया। पूछताछ में उसने साहिल के कत्ल किए जाने की बात मानी। बताया कि उसके पास से साहिल का मोबाइल व दो सिम मिले। आरोपी की निशानदेही पर साहिल की चप्पल जो गांव घेल में एक गन्ने के खेत से, हत्या में इस्तेमाल हथौड़ी बरामद की।एसएसपी ने बताया कि अंगज की साहिल से दोस्ती स्कूल टाइम से थी। दोनों एक दूसरे के घर आते जाते थे। अंगज को शक

हो गया कि साहिल की नजर उसकी बहन पर है। इसके चलते उसने इस हत्याकांड काे अंजाम दिया। साहिल 10 दिसंबर की शाम 7:30 बजे घर से चला गया था। 11 को उसकी लाश गांव घेल के एक गन्ने के खेत से मिली। 10 दिसंबर को साहिल के परिजनों को फोन पर 2 लाख की फिरौती मांगी गई थी।

