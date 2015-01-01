पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Patiala
  • The Body Was Taken From The Tube By Dam Cycle After Killing The Wife, Digging The Grave And Buried, The Police Took Out The Skeleton

मैंने पत्नी को मारा, पेपर में फाेटाे आएगी न:पत्नी की हत्या कर ट्यूब से बांध साइकिल से ले गया शव, कब्र खोदकर दफनाया, पुलिस ने निकाला कंकाल

पटियाला18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सनौर में दूसरी पत्नी के फेर में पहली को मार डाला, एक साल बाद खुलासा
  • घटना स्थल पर बाेला-
  • पत्नी की हत्या का एक साल बाद खुलासा

अक्टूबर 2019 से लापता 32 साल की रमनदीप कौर का उसके ही पति ने गला दबाकर कत्ल करके डेड बॉडी को गांव के नजदीक लगती बीड़ के पास नहर के किनारे दबा दिया जिसका खुलासा करीब 1 साल बाद आरोपी ने खुद ही मृतका की मां को बताकर किया। इसके बाद जांच में जुटी थाना सनौर पुलिस ने आरोपी पति बलजीत सिंह निवासी शिव कॉलोनी बोल्ड के खिलाफ कत्ल का केस दर्ज करके आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर बुधवार दोपहर को बीड़ के नजदीक से मृतका का कंकाल बरामद कर अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

मृतका रमनदीप कौर की मां परमजीत कौर ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी की शादी 13 साल पहले आरोपी बलजीत सिंह के साथ हुई थी जो कि कंबाइन पर काम करता है। उसके 2 बच्चे हैं आरोपी शराब पीने का आदी है। नशे में अक्सर बेटी के साथ मारपीट करता था जिससे परेशान हो अक्टूबर 2019 में बेटी आरोपी से नाराज होकर कहीं चली गई। करीब 3 दिन बाद वापस लौट आई थी जिसकी जानकारी आरोपी बलजीत ने हमें दी थी लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद आरोपी का फिर से फोन आया कि रमनदीप कौर फिर से घर से चली गई है और जिसके बाद से वापस नहीं आई।

मैं अक्सर आरोपी से बेटी के बारे में पूछती थी तो आरोपी कुछ नहीं बताता था लेकिन बार-बार पूछने पर आरोपी ने मंगलवार को खुद ही बोल दिया कि मैंने रमनदीप को मार कर उसकी लाश दबा दी है, जिसकी जानकारी पुलिस को देने के बाद आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।

गला दाब कर की थी हत्या, घर से 2 किलोमीटर दूर जाकर दफनाया

थाना इंचार्ज कर्मजीत सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी ने माना है कि रमनदीप कौर की हत्या उसने गला दबाकर की थी जिसे बाेसर राेड बीड़ के पास गुजरती नहर में जो आराेपी के घर से करीब 2 किलाे मिटर दूर है वहां रात के समय साइकिल के पीछे ट्यूब के साथ बांधकर डेड बॉडी को बीड़ के नजदीक नहर किनारे मोरी में दबा कर आया था। जानकारी मुताबिक के बीड नजदीक से मृतका का कंकाल बरामद करने पुलिस के साथ आए आराेपी काे काेई दुख नहीं था गांव के लाेगाें ने बताया कि आराेपी बाेल रहा था के मैंने पत्नी काे मारा में मेरी पेपर में फाेटाे आएगी। जिसने बताया कि दूसरी पत्नी बाेल रही थी के तेरी आदताें के कारण पहली पत्नी भाग गई जिसके बाद मैंने उसे बाेला के पहली को तो मैंने मारकर दबा दिया है।

