सावधानी जरूरी है:पराली जलने से हवा की गुणवत्ता जिले में ऑरेंज जाेन में पहुंची आधी रात से सुबह 10 बजे तक सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण, हवा की गुणवत्ता 220

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भले ही जिले में कोविड के मरीज कम संख्या में मिल रहे हाें पर उसके उलट प्रदूषण का स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। नेशनल एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स के मुताबिक रात 12 बजे से सुबह 10 बजे तक पराली जलने से जिले का एक्यूआई यानी हवा की गुणवत्ता ऑरेंज जाेन यानी 230 दर्ज की गई है।

इससे साफ है कि जिले में सबसे ज्यादा पॉल्यूशन रात के समय ही हाेता है। इतना ही नहीं इसके चलते लोगों को खांसी, जुकाम और गले में खराश जैसी समस्या रहती है। प्रदूषण के चलते जिले में सांस रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ी है। जिला टीबी अफसर के मुताबिक जिले में सांस के करीब 5 फीसदी मरीज बढ़े हैं। टीबी अस्पताल में ओपीडी में कोविड के 35 से 45 मरीज रोजाना आ रहे थे, वहीं इस समय 90 से 95 मरीज रोजाना आ रहे हैं। सोमवार को करीब 130 मरीज ओपीडी में आए है। आकड़ों के हिसाब से संख्या बढ़ी है।

हवा के प्रदूषण में कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड के कण घातक: डॉ. मीनाक्षी भारती

पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी की जुलोजी और इनवायरमेंट साइंस की प्रोफेसर डॉ. मीनाक्षी भारती ने बताया कि इस समय मौसम में बदलाव हुआ है, जो सांस के मरीजों के लिए काफी खतरनाक है।

इस समय शाम और सुबह अंधेरा छा जाता है और लगता है कि शाम जल्दी हो रही है। वह मौसम की वजह से नहीं पॉल्यूशन की वजह से है। वहीं स्मॉग में कई तरह के हानिकारक कण पाए जाते है जिसमें कार्बन मोना आॉक्साइड बहुत खतरनाक है जिससे सांस के मरीज को सांस लेने में परेशानी होती है, इसके साथ ही यह यह हमारे शरीर में ऑक्सीजन की जगह कार्बन मोना ऑक्साइड जाने लगाती है जो शरीर के लिए बहुत की खतरनाक है।

हमेशा मास्क पहनें और स्मोकिंग न करें
रजिंदरा मेडिसिन डिपार्टमेंट के डॉक्टर सचिन कौशल ने बताया कि इस दौरान हमे बुजुर्ग और बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। इस समय कोराना का प्रभाव पॉल्यूशन के चलते ज्यादा होता है। साथ ही बुजुर्ग और बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखें। जब भी घर से बाहर निकले मास्क जरूर लगाएं। सुबह जल्दी टहलने न निकले। फल का सेवन ज्यादा करें, अगर अंडा खाते हैं तो जरूर आए। स्मोकिंग न करें। प्रदूषण में स्मोकिंग सबसे खतरनाक है। 6 से ज्यादा सिगरेट का धुआं हम ले रहे हैं।

कुछ ऐसी है हवा की गुणवत्ता

नेशनल एयर क्वालिटी इडेक्स के मुताबिक रात 12 बजे एक्यूआई 233, रात 1 बजे 234, रात 2 बजे 232, सुबह 3 बजे 231, सुबह 4 बजे 232, सुबह 5 बजे 233, सुबह 6 बजे 233, सुबह 7 बजे 233, सुबह 8 बजे 234, सुबह 9 बजे 235, सुबह 10 बजे 234, सुबह 11 बजे 229, दोपहर 12 बजे 226, दोपहर 1 बजे 225, दोपहर 2 बजे 223, दोपहर 3 बजे 223, दोपहर 4 बजे 221, शाम 5 बजे 219, शाम 6 बजे 217 एक्यूआई रहा। जबकि जिले में पराली के 2027 मामले सामने आ चुके है।

