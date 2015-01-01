पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Strike By The Joint Action Committee Continues, Even After 15 Days Of The Month, The Salary Was Not Received

धरना:ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी का धरना जारी, महीने के 15 दिन बीतने के बाद भी नहीं मिली सैलरी

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
वाइस-चांसलर के दफ्तर के आगे टीचरों, कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों का धरना लगातार जारी है। धरना लगातार 104वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी ने कहा कि दिसंबर के 15 दिन बीतने के बाद भी किसी भी मुलाजिमों को सैलरी और पेंशन नहीं दी गई। इधर बी और सी क्लास एसोसिएशन ने भी वीसी ऑफिस के बाहर धरना दिया। कमेटी ने कहा कि सरकार ने नए वीसी के तौर पर आईएस का अतिरिक्त प्रभाव

तो दे दिया, लेकिन हालात नहीं सुधर रहे है। क्योंकि बिना वित्तीय अनुदान के यूनिवर्सिटी के हालात नहीं सुधर सकते। ज्वाइंट एक्शन समिति ने कहा कि यदि जल्द ही तनख्वाह और पेंशनों का प्रबंध नहीं हुआ तो बड़ा संघर्ष किया जाएगा। पुटा प्रधान डॉ. निशान सिंह कहा कि बुधवार तक का समय दे रहे है, लेकिन सैलरी नहीं आई तो संघर्ष का अगला रास्ता चुना जाएगा। धरने में पुटा मीत प्रधान डॉ. मनिंदर सिंह, पुटा के ज्वाइंट

सचिव कम खजांची डॉ. बलराज सिंह बराड़, ए क्लास अफसर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान गुरिंदरपाल सिंह बब्बी, पुटा के साबका प्रधान डा. भूपिंदर विर्क, पीटीसी के को-कन्वीनर डॉ. गुरमुख सिंह के अलावा डॉ. बलविंदर सिंह टीवाना और पेंशनर्स यूनियन से लाजपत राय मौजूद रहे।

