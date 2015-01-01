पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीसी ऑफिस के बाहर धरना जारी:पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी में ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी का धरना लगातार जारी

पटियाला10 घंटे पहले
पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी में ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी का धरना लगातार जारी है। इस दौरान कमेटी सदस्यों ने यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की। गुरिंदरपाल सिंह बब्बी ने कहा कि वीसी के इस्तीफे के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी की हालत और ज्यादा खराब होती जा रही है। फंड न मिलने के चलते वीसी डाॅ. बीएस घुम्मण ने वीसी पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। दूसरी ओर रजिस्ट्रार दविंदरपाल सिंह भी पिछले करीब दो हफ्तों से छुट्टी पर चल रहे हैं। ऐसे में यूनिवर्सिटी के हालत क्या होंगे, के बारे में आप खुद जान सकते हैं। कमेटी का फैसला है कि जब तक यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन उनकी मांगे पूरी नहीं करता, तब तक वीसी दफ्तर के आगे धरना जारी रहेगा। वहीं दूसरी ओर पेंशनर्स को सबसे पहले पेंशन जारी होनी चाहिए, पर यहां पेंशनर्स को पेंशन यूनिवर्सिटी सबसे बाद में जारी करती है। इस समय दौरान पेंशनर्स को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है।

