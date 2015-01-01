पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:महिला के रुपए गिर गए हैं, एसएचओ ने नोट चेक करने काे कहा है कह 17 हजार ले भागे

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खुद काे पुलिस मुलाजिम बता लुटेराें ने राजपुरा राेड पर ट्रक ड्राइवर काे लूटा

बहादुरगढ़ के ओवर ब्रिज पर दो नौजवानाें ने नकली पुलिस वाले बनकर एक ट्रक ड्राइवर काे राेका। तलाशी लेने के बहाने उससे 17 हजार रुपया लूटकर फरार हो गए। वारदात पुलिस चौकी बहादुरगढ़ के पास से गुजरते ओवरब्रिज पर घटी, जहां से थाना अर्बन इस्टेट का नाका महज डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर स्थित है। इतना ही नहीं पटियाला राजपुरा राेड दिन रात चलती है। ऐसे मेन राेड पर आराेपी खुद काे पुलिस मुलाजिम बताकर ड्रावर काे लूटकर फरार हाे गए। जांच में जुटी थाना सदर पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर अनजान बाइक सवाराें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। ट्रक ड्राइवर संजय कुमार निवासी चैनपुर(यूपी) हाल निवासी ड्राइवर दिल्ली मुंबई ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर अंबाला ने बताया कि वह दिल्ली मुंबई ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी में ड्राइवर है। दिल्ली से अशोका ट्रक (छोटा हाथी) में माल लोड करके आया था। डीएसजी पेपर मिल पटियाला में माल खाली करने के बाद वापिस दाेपहर करीब 3 बजे अंबाला जा रहा था। बहादुरगढ़ ओवर ब्रिज के ऊपर पीछे से दो बाइक सवार नौजवानों ने आकर उसे रुकने का इशारा किया। एक नौजवान ट्रक में आकर बैठ गया। कहा कि तुमने पीछे नाके पर ट्रक नहीं रोका।

एक महिला के 36 हजार रुपये गिर गए हैं। उसकी चेकिंग चल रही है। एसएचओ साहब ने नोटों का सीरियल नंबर चेक करने काे कहा है अपने पैसे दिखाओ। जब ड्राइवर ने पैसे निकाले तो लुटेरा एसएचओ से फाेन पर बात करने का बहाना लगाकर नीचे उतर गया। अपने साथी के साथ बाइक पर बैठकर फरार होने में सफल हो गया। चौकी बहादुरगढ़ इंचार्ज मंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि घटना का जायज़ा लेने के बाद फरार बाइक सवार (पीबी-65एम-0970) सवार अनजान नौजवानों के ख़िलाफ धारा 379 बी के तहत केस दर्ज करके अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

शक होने पर खींच ली थी बाइक की फाेटाे

ड्राइवर ने बताया कि वह पेपर मिल में माल खाली करने के बाद उनसे पैसे लेकर वापस जा रहा था। किराए के पैसे जाकर उसे मालिक काे देने थे। पीड़ित ने बताया कि उसने देखा कि आराेरी पुलिस की वर्दी में नहीं हैं। जिनपर उसे शक हाे रहा था ताे डरते हुए उसने आराेपियाें के बाइक की फाेटाे खींच ली थी। जिसमें बाइक के पीछे लगी नंबर प्लेट का हिस्सा आ गया। लूट के बाद उसी फाेटाे से पहचाने गए नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस ने आराेपियाें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। ड्राइवर संजय ने 100 नंबर पर फ़ोन करके पुलिस को सूचित किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें