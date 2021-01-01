पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यूज फॉर स्टूडेंट्स:जेईई मेन के फॉर्म में करेक्शन का अाज अाखिरी मौका, शाम तक खुली रहेगी विंडो, छात्र jeemain.nta.nic.in पर करें क्लिक

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • एग्जामिनेशन सेंटर, नाम व एकेडमिक डिटेल बदल सकेंगे विद्यार्थी

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने जेईई मेन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया में हुई गलती सही करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को एक माैका दिया है। इसके लिए जेईई मेन एप्लीकेशन करेक्शन विंडो शुरू कर दी गई है। आवेदन में सुधार का लिंक जेईई मेन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jeemain.nta.nic.in पर सक्रिय किया गया है। स्टूडेंट्स जेईई मेन वेबसाइट पर दिए गए करेक्शन विकल्प के द्वारा अपना एप्लीकेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड डालकर लॉगइन कर सकते हैं। लॉगइन कर स्टूडेंट्स अपनी प्रविष्टियों में गलती होने पर आवश्यकतानुसार करेक्शन कर सकते हैं। यह करेक्शन विंडो 30 जनवरी तक ओपन रहेगी।

इसके बाद किसी तरह के सुधार या बदलाव की रिक्वेस्ट स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी। बता दें कि इस बार जेईई मेन चार बार होगा। पहला जेईई मेन 23 से 26 फरवरी के बीच होगा। इसके लिए एडमिट कार्ड फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी किए जाएंगे।

फॉर्म की इन गलतियोंं में कर सकते हैं सुधार- आप अपने आवेदन फॉर्म में हुई कुछ गलतियों को सुधार सकते हैं। जैसे-स्टूडेंट्स स्वयं के नाम, माता-पिता के नाम, परीक्षा का माध्यम, परीक्षा केन्द्र, शैक्षणिक बोर्ड संबंधित जानकारी, पते, जन्म तिथि, कैटेगरी और स्टेट ऑफ एलिजिबिलिटी आदि सभी प्रविष्टियों में बदलाव कर सकते हैं।

चारों सेशन के लिए फॉर्म भी भर सकेंगे- वहीं, ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जिन्होंने अभी पेपर-1 बीई, बीटेक के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे अतिरिक्त परीक्षा शुल्क का भुगतान कर पेपर-2 बी-आर्क के लिए भी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसी तरह जो स्टूडेंट्स अब जेईई मेन परीक्षा के चारों सेशन के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते हैं तो निर्धारित फीस का भुगतान कर सभी सेशन के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

