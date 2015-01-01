पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एफएंडसीसी की बैठक:ट्रैफिक लाइट रिपेयरिंग का ठेका बढ़ा फाॅगिंग अभियान 45 दिन और चलेगा

पटियाला6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी 17 प्रस्ताव काे दी गई मंजूरी

नगर निगम की एफएंडसीसी ने करीब 15 दिनाें से बंद पड़ी ट्रैफिक लाइटाें की रिपेयरिंग के ठेके काे बढ़ा दिया है। डेंगू व चिकनगुनिया से हाेने वाली बीमारी काे ध्यान में रखते हुए शहर में फाॅगिंग अभियान 45 दिन और चलाने की मंजूरी दे दी है। पटियाला वन में सड़काें की मरम्मत पर जहां 45.24 लाख रुपये खर्च हाेंगे। वहीं पटियाला देहाती की प्रमुख सड़काें की मरम्मत पर 4.93 लाख रुपये खर्च किए जाएंगे। कमेटी ने 14 फायरमैन व 6 ड्राइवर का कांट्रैक्ट बढ़ा दिया है। नीमवाला चाैक में सबमर्सिबल पंप की मंजूरी दी गई।

साेमवार काे निगम में सुबह मीटिंग में 17 प्रस्तावों काे मंजूरी दी गई। इनमें पुरानी कोतवाली चौक के पास खद्दर भंडार में स्थित नगर निगम की पुरानी लाइब्रेरी को नया रूप देने के लिए निगम 25 लाख रुपये, विभिन्न 21 धर्मशालाओं को बनाने और कुछ की मरम्मत करने पर करीब तीन करोड़ रुपये, इसके अलावा शहर के सफाबादी गेट, टीबी अस्पताल रोड, भाषा विभाग के पास, और रेलवे स्टेशन के पास चार नए शौचालय तैयार करने के लिए 27 लाख 88 हजार रुपये। वार्ड 27 की विकास कालोनी में स्ट्रीट लाइट की हालत बेहद दयनीय है, जिसके लिए एफएंडसीसी के सामने नई लाइटों के लिए 10 लाख से अधिक की राशि का प्रस्ताव किया गया। निगम सात नए ट्यूबवेल स्थापित करेगा। इन ट्यूबवेलों पर करीब 21 लीख रुपये प्रति ट्यूवबेल का खर्च आएगा। मीटिंग में मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू कमिश्नर पूनम दीप कौर, हरविंदर निप्पी, हरविंदर शुक्ला, अनिल मौदगिल अादि माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें