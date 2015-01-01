पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेयर बिट्टू ने शुरू करवाया पार्क का काम:त्रिपड़ी टाउन को दिवाली पर मिला नया पार्क

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
त्रिपड़ी टाउन में स्थित सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के साथ लगती दीवार के साथ गंदगी का आलम बरसों से इलाका वासियों के लिए सिरदर्द बना हुआ था। इस जगह को पार्क में तब्दील करने की मांग बीते लंबे समय से इलाका निवासियों द्वारा निगम को पास की जा रही थी। मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू ने इलाका निवासियों की मांग को स्वीकार करते हुए इस खाली जगह को पार्क में तब्दील करने का निर्देश देते हुए करीब 13 लाख रुपए का वर्क आर्डर जारी करवा बुधवार को पार्क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवा दिया।

पार्क का काम शुरू करवाए जाने के अवसर पर इलाका निवासियों ने मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू का धन्यवाद करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, सांसद महारानी परनीत कौर, स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री ब्रह्म महिंदरा और बीबा जयइंद्र कौर की प्रशंसा करते हुए उनकी लंबी आयु की कामना की। मेयर ने इलाका वासियों से बातचीत दौरान कहा कि पटियाला के लोगों ने दस सालों तक जिस तरह से राजनीतिक रंजिश को झेला है उसका आज कैप्टन सरकार सही रूप में भुगतान कर रही है। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और महारानी परनीत कौर के साथ-साथ बीबा जयइंद्र कौर के प्रयासों का परिणाम है कि आज शहर में नहरी पानी, छोटी और बड़ी नदी के सौंदर्यकरण, हैरिटेज स्ट्रीट, नया बस अड्डा और स्पोर्ट्स यूनिवर्सिटी जैसे बड़े प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किए गए हैं। समाजसेवी बीडी चावला ने बताया कि सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के साथ लगती दीवार से सटी जगह लंबे समय से गंदगी का शिकार बन चुकी थी। इस अवसर पर बीडी चावला के अलावा जगदीश शौरी, रमेश कुमार व बहावलपुर बिरादरी के लोग उपस्थित थे।

