पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्लानिंग:दो एकड़ जमीन बेची, एजेंट को दिए 15 लाख, ठगी करने वाले 5 पर केस

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेरोजगार था, परिवार के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया सेटल होने की थी प्लानिंग

विदेश जाने के चाहवान आए दिन एजेंटों की ठगी का शिकार हो रहे हैं। आरोपी एजेंट भी उनकी कमजोरी का फायदा उठा ठगी करके फरार हो रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला पटियाला के थाना अर्बन एस्टेट से सामने आया। बीए पास व्यक्ति को जब नौकरी ना मिली तो उसने अपनी 2 एकड़ जमीन बेचकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सेटल होने के लिए आरोपी एजेंटों के पास फाइल लगाई। उन्होंने 15 लाख 17 हजार 757 रुपए लेने के बाद उसके साथ ठगी कर ली। आरोपियों ने फर्जी वीजा और टिकट देकर पीड़ित व्यक्ति को एयरपोर्ट भेज दिया।

वहां से उन्हें खाली हाथ लौटना पड़ा। जिसके बाद पीड़ित ने अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करा आरोपी एजेंटों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया।इधर थाना बख्शीवाला पुलिस ने दो व्यक्तियों से 6 लाख 30 हजार की ठगी करने के मामले में आरोपी हरकीरत सिंह व उसकी पत्नी पूजा निवासी बाबू सिंह कॉलोनी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

3 साल से नौकरी के लिए कर रहा हूं अप्लाई
हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि बीए पास होने के बाद से करीब 13 साल से सरकारी नौकरी के लिए जगह जगह अप्लाई कर रहा हूं जिसके बावजूद भी नौकरी नहीं मिल पाई तो परेशान होकर विदेश में सेटल होने की सोची। जबकि वह यहां पर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड व टैक्सी की ड्राइवरी करके अपने परिवार का गुजारा चलाता है। भविष्यको देखते हुए यह प्लानिंग की थी। जमीन बेचकर विदेश जाने की सोची तो आरोपी एजेंटों ने ठगी कर ली।

पहले भी हाे चुकी 6 लाख की ठगी
आरोपी सुखविंदर सिंह जो कि पहले बरनाला में खेती बाड़ी का काम करता था जिसके बाद से वह एजेंट का काम करने लगा और आरोपी ने अपने गांव के कई लोगों को विदेश भेजा है इसी तरह रिश्तेदारों व दोस्तों से आरोपी सुखविंदर का कांटेक्ट नंबर मिला था जिसके बाद आरोपी से संपर्क करके उसकी ठगी का शिकार हो गया। पीड़ित ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी मेरे साथ अंबाला में दो आरोपी एजेंट करीब 6 लाख की ठगी कर चुके हैं।

दूसरी बार जो वीजा दिया वो भी निकला फर्जी

हरमनप्रीत सिंह निवासी अर्बन एस्टेट ने बताया कि सितंबर 2019 में उसने अपने बेटे और पत्नी संग ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाने के लिए आरोपी सुखविंदर सिंह के साथ संपर्क करके फाइल लगाई आरोपी ने दिसंबर महीने में उसे वीजा और टिकट हाथ में थमा दी जिसके बाद वह अपने परिवार के साथ एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा तो वहां जांच दौरान पता चला कि आराेपियाें सि दिया गया वीजा फर्जी है। आरोपी एजेंट से संपर्क करना चाहा जाे नहीं हाे पाया। बाद में आरोपी ने पैसे लौटाने की बातें करता रहा लेकिन पैसे नहीं लौटा। जिसके बाद एक बार फिर से आरोपी ने बेटे का वीजा लगवाया। वह भी फर्जी पाया गया। शिकायत पर थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी एजेंट सुखविंदर सिंह निवासी सेंचरी एनक्लेव, मक्खन सिंह निवासी गांव पंडोरी जालंधर, राजिंदर कुमार निवासी नई दिल्ली व चंडीगढ़ और पटियाला के दो अंजान एजेंटों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें