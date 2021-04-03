पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Two People Came To The Dealer On The Pretext Of Buying A Car, Ran Away With The Car On The Pretext Of Taking A Drive

पातड़ा में घटना:डीलर के पास कार खरीदने के बहाने आए दो लोग, ड्राइव लेने के बहाने गाड़ी लेकर भाग गए

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज लेकर थाना पुलिस ने जांच की शुरू

पातड़ां में पुरानी गाड़ियां खरीदने और बेचने का सबसे बड़ा कारोबार है। यहां के एक डीलर से गाड़ी लेकर दो लोग फरार हो गए। वारदात 3 फरवरी की है। आरोपी डीलर के पास 5 लाख की कीमत की कार की टेस्ट ड्राइव के लिए निकले और साथ बैठे कर्मचारी को गाड़ी चेक करने का बहाना बना बाहर निकाला और खुद गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए। पातड़ां पुलिस ने दो अनजान आरोपियों पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि, आरोपियों में से एक आरोपी की तस्वीर डीलर की दुकान पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद है, जिसे पुलिस को दे दिया है। शिकायतकर्ता डीलर सुनील सिंगला निवासी पीरखाना गली जोरा बस्ती, पातड़ां ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह पुरानी कार खरीदने व बेचने का काम करता है। 3 फरवरी दोपहर करीब 4 बजे दुकान पर दो अनजान लोग आए।

उन्होंने कार खरीदने के बहाने दिल्ली नंबर की गाड़ी का टेस्ट ड्राइव लेने की बात कही। इसे देखते हुए डीलर ने अपने कर्मचारी लखविंदर सिंह को आरोपियों के साथ गाड़ी में बिठा टेस्ट ड्राइव के लिए भेज दिया। आरोपी दुकान से करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर जाकर साथ बैठे कर्मचारी को बहाने से गाड़ी से बाहर उतारकर गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए। इस पर थाना पुलिस को शिकायत दी। उन्होंने बताया कि गाड़ी की कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए थी। पुलिस का कहना है कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

