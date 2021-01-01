पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:5 सेंटरों पर 55 हेल्थ वर्करों की वैक्सीनेशन, आज शुरू होगा दूसरा फेज, सेना, आईटीबीपी और पुलिस समेत 13 हजार को लगेंगे टीके

पटियाला6 घंटे पहले
कोविड टीकाकरण मुहिम के दौरान 15वें दिन 5 सेंटरों में 55 सेहत कर्मियों वैक्सीन लगी है। वहीं, जिले में पहले फेज में 13 हजार हेल्थ वर्करों को 15 दिन में वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट था, लेकिन मात्र 3973 हेल्थ वर्करों ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई, जो करीब 30.50 फीसदी है। बता दें कि पहले फेज की वैक्सीन 11 फरवरी तक फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को लगाई जाएगी। वहीं, वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में जिले से सबसे बड़े हॉस्पिटल राजिंदर अस्पताल में तो 3200 हेल्थ वर्कर्स हैं, लेकिन इनमें मात्र 15 फीसदी हेल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई है।

पिछले दिनों उन्होंने सेहत विभाग के सामने मीटिंग के दौरान शर्त रखी थी कि पहले सीडीपीओ वैक्सीन लगवाए तब लगवाएंगी, अब दूसरे फेज में सीडीपीओ वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सतीन्द्र सिंह और जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ. वीनू गोयल ने बताया कि माता कौशल्या में 21, रजिंदरा में 10, दुधनसांधा में 6, मॉडल टाउन में 9 और त्रिपड़ी में 9 हेल्थ वर्करों ने कुल 55 सेहत स्टाफ को वैक्सीन लगी है।

बुधवार से दूसरे फेज के सेकेंड फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों की वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगी, इसमें सेना, पुलिस, आईटीबीटी, डीसी ऑफिस, रेवेन्यू विभाग समेत सभी विभागों के करीब 13 हजार मुलाजिमों की वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। दूसरे फेज में माता कौशल्या अस्पताल में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगी।

