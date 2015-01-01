पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूख हड़ताल:पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े मृतक आश्रिताें की आज से भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
आयुर्वेदिक इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ रिसर्च सेंटर पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े प्रदर्शनकारी मंगलवार दूसरे दिन भी नहीं नीचे उतरे। ठंडे के इस माैमस के बीच टंकी बैठाें की सुध लेने के लिए काेई अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचा। कमेटी के मेंबराें ने फैसला किया है कि बुधवार से दाे मेंबर भूख हड़ताल शुरू करेंगे। पावरकाॅम के मृतकों के आश्रित नौकरी की मांग कर रहे हैं। संघर्ष कमेटी के चरणनीत सिंह ने बताया कि जब तक पावरकाॅम मैनेजमेंट हमारी मांग पूरी नहीं कर देती है उस समय तक प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। टंकी साेनी माेड़, साेनू तलवंडी, विजय बठिंडा, अमनदीप मानसा, परमजीत काैर, निर्मला देवी, सुखवंत काैर, रशपाल सिंह व तीन साल की बच्ची प्राची

अपनी मांग के साथ बैठी है। संघर्ष कमेटी के प्रधान ने कहा कि 2002 से 2010 तक पावरकॉम में ड्यूटी के दौरान मौत का शिकार मुलाजिमों के पारिवारिक सदस्य लंबे समय से नौकरी की मांग पर लड़ रहे हैं। लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले उनके संघर्ष के दौरान पावरकॉम के प्रशासनिक सदस्य आरपी पांडव ने चुनावों के बाद नौकरी देने का वादा किया था।कहा- जब तक पावरकाॅम मांग पूरी नहीं करता प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा

