अच्छी खबर:डेढ़ दशक बाद लेक में आया पानी, 1.25 किलोमीटर का साइकिलिंग ट्रैक भी बनेगा

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • 5.4 करोड़ से राजिंदरा लेक का ब्यूटीफिकेशन जारी

शहर की एकमात्र ऐतिहासिक राजिंदरा लेक में करीबन डेढ़ दशक बाद पानी छोड़ा गया है। 5 करोड़ 4 लाख 22 हजार रुपए के बजट से ब्यूटीफाई हो रही करीबन 10.33 एकड़ की इस झील के जिस हिस्से में पानी भरा जाना है उसका रकबा करीब साढ़े आठ एकड़ है।

भाखड़ा नहर से एक रजवाहे के माध्यम से विरासती लेक तक पानी की व्यवस्था पहले से है जो आज भी पूरी तरह से सफलता से काम कर रही है। करीब सवा किलोमीटर लंबा साइकिलिंग ट्रैक लेक के चारों ओर तैयार किया जाएगा। पर्यटकों को लुभाने और लेक की सुंदरता को बढ़ाने के लिए पांच फव्वारे लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें से एक फव्वारा करीब 80 फुट तक का, दो 50-50 फुट तक पानी गिराएंगे।

इसके अलावा अन्य दो फव्वारे पानी को चारों ओर बिखेरने का काम करेंगे। सुरक्षा कारणों से लेक में जलस्तर छह फुट तक रखा जाएगा, जबकि लेक के चारों ओर 14 फुट तक पत्थर लगाकर किनारों को पक्का किया गया है। महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा वाले स्थान के एक हिस्से की दीवार को पक्का करने के साथ-साथ लेक के चारों ओर सुंदर रंगीन लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। लेक को ब्यूटीफाई करने का काम पीडीए, नगर निगम और पीडब्लयूडी मिलकर कर रही हैं।

2 करोड़ 52 लाख की लागत से इस लेक की सफाई समेत लेक के आस पास की सड़कों को चौड़ा और मजबूत करने का काम साथ साथ किया जा रहा है। 1 करोड़ 19 लाख की लागत से लेक में फव्वारे व पंप हाउस लगाया जाना है और 83 लाख रुपए से इलेक्ट्रीसिटी का काम किया जाना है। इसमें फुटपाथ के साथ साथ हैरिटेज लाइटें लगाई जानी है और करीबन 31 लाख रुपए से लेक की लैंड स्केपिंग और सजावटी पौधे लगाने का काम किया जाना है।

सबसे खास बात यह है कि इस लेक के तल को लेजर लेवलर से स्तरीय किया गया है। यहां पानी छोड़ने से पहले चिकनी मिट्‌टी की 2 परतें बिछाई गई हैं ताकि पानी के रिसाव को रोका जा सके और साथ ही लेक के किनारों पर बनी स्लोप पर सफेद पत्थर लगाकर इसको मजबूत किया सके।

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, सांसद परनीत कौर, बीबा जयइंदर कौर और लोकल बॉडीमंत्री ब्रह्म मोहिंदरा पटियाला की ओवरऑल डेवलपमेंट के कामों का खुद फीडबैक लेने के साथ साथ रिव्यू करते हैं। राजिंदरा लेक इनसभी का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट है और मैं खुद इसकी निगरानी करते हुए इसे पूरा करवा रहा हूं। शहरवासियों को दशकों बाद पटियाला के एतिहासिक महत्व पर गौरवांवित होने का पल आने वाला है, हम सब इसके साक्षी बनेंगे।

-संजीव शर्मा बिट्‌टू, मेयर पटियाला

