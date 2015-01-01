पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हालात:ट्रेन का चक्का क्या रुका- आम जनमानस से लेकर सैनिक तक असर

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोजाना रेल स्टेशन पर 70 टिकटें हो रहीं कैंसिल, लोहा और कच्चा माल हुआ महंगा
  • लोगों को दीवाली मनाने में आ रही परेशानी

किसान आंदोलन के चलते रेल सुविधा पूरी तरह बंद है। इसका असर रेल में सफर करने वाले आम आदमी से लेकर इंडस्ट्री से लेकर सैनिक तक पर पड़ा है। रेल सेवा बंद होने के कारण लोग मजबूरन अब अंबाला से टिकट की बुकिंग करवा रहे हैं। कई यात्रियों ने अपने रुट भी बदल लिए हैं। वहीं अब तो ट्रेनों में वेटिंग के चलते लोग बसों से यात्रा कर रहे हैं।

वहीं पटियाला रेलवे स्टेशन में मौजूदा समय में रोजाना औसतन करीब 150 से अधिक टिकटों की बुकिंग हो रही हैं। जबकि ट्रेनें कैंसिल होने के चलते रोजाना करीब 70 से अधिक टिकट कैंसिल हो रहे। इससे साफ है कि ट्रेन न चलने से लोग परेशान है और लंबी दूरी के लिए भी बसों से यात्रा कर रहे है। इससे पहले जब लॉकडाउन नहीं था पटियाला रेलवे स्टेशन से रोजाना करीब 500 से 600 टिकट की बुकिंग होती थी। लेकिन इस समय 150 से अधिक टिकट की बुकिंग ही रह गई है।

पंजाब में मालगाडि़यां बंद है, इंडस्ट्री पर पड़ रहा असर, लोग परेशान

मालगाड़ियों के न चलने से कच्चा मैटीरियल मिलने में परेशानी आ रही है साथ ही स्क्रैप भी नहीं आ रहा है। लोहे के दाम बढ़ गए है और कच्चा मैटीरियल भी मंहगा हो रहा है। तैयार माल भी नहीं जा पा रहा है। कारोबारियों की चिंता है कि अगर आने वाले दिनों में माल गाडिय़ां नहीं आई तो लाइट की भी समस्या भी आ सकती है।

वहीं पहले कोरोना के चलते लेबर गई थी और लेकिन कच्चा मैटीरियल नहीं आया तो आने वाले दिनों में दिवाली भी ऐसे मे लेबर वापस जा रही है। अब तो कच्चा मैटीरियल मंगाने के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट का भी चार्ज दोगुना हो गया है। कारोबारी संजीव गोयल ने बताया कि ट्रांसपोर्ट का चार्ज दोगुना हो गया है। आने वाले दिनों में और परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि लाइट की समस्या आ सकती है।

अब तो ट्रांसपोर्ट भी मुश्किल से मिल रहा है। सरकार को चाहिए की इसका हल निकाले। कारोबारी परमजीत सिंह ने बताया कि कच्चा मैटीरियल और स्क्रैप बड़ी मुश्किल में मिल रहा है और महंगा भी हो गया है। लोहे की रेट बढ़ गए है। ऐसे में काफी परेशानी हो रही है। फोकल प्वाइंट इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अश्वनी ने बताया कि इंडस्ट्री को भी परेशानी हो रही है।

6 माह में 10 लाख यात्रियों ने यात्रा नहीं की

1 अक्टूबर से मालगाड़ियां बंद हैं, जिसके चलते पटियाला रेलवे स्टेशन से अब तक 40 मालगाड़ियां कैंसिल हो चुकी है। जिससे पटियाला से करीब 10 लाख मैट्रिक टन अनाज नहीं गया है। बात की जाए पिछले 6 महीने में करीब 10 लाख लोगों ने ट्रेन की यात्री नहीं की। लॉकडाउन के पहले रोजाना पटियाला से 5 हजार यात्री यात्रा करते थे। जबकि इन यात्रियों से रोजाना करीब 2 लाख रोजाना का रेवेन्यू इकट्ठा होता था।

बात की जाए 6 महीने के रेवेन्यू का तो करीब 4 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है सैनिकों को भी हो रही परेशानी किसान बिलों की वापसी को लेकर किसान जत्थेबंदियां की तरफ से आरंभ किए संघर्ष और केंद्र की तरफ से पंजाब में रेल गाडिय़ां चलाने की अनिश्चितता वाली हालत में फौज और पंजाब से बाहर नौकरी कर रहे लोगो को भी परेशानी का समाना करना पड़ रहा है। दीवाली में फौजी घर आते है। लेकिन ट्रेनें न चलने से फौजियों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें