कैनाल वाटर प्रोजेक्ट:3 महीने में काम फाइलों से ग्राउंड पर नहीं पहुंचा

पटियाला6 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भाखड़ा के पानी को ट्रीट करके शहर में सप्लाई करने के प्रोजेक्ट में देरी होने पर मंगलवार को मेयर संजीव शर्मा बिट्टू विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ हुई मीटिंग में भड़क गए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू हुए 3 महीने हो गए हैं, लेकिन अभी तक पूरा काम दस्तावेजों तक ही सीमित है। एक्सईएन लता चौहान ने कहा कि गांव अबलोवाल में प्रोजेक्ट वाले स्थान पर चारदीवारी बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है और जल्द ही प्रोजेक्ट का डिजाइन फाइनल होने पर वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

मेयर ने कहा कि यह सीएम का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट है अौर इसमें किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही को सहन नहीं की जाएगी। मेयर ने तालमेल कमेटी के चेयरमैन के तौर पर प्रोजेक्ट टीम के साथ एक मीटिंग की। इसमें प्रोजेक्ट के काम की समीक्षा की। गांव अबलोवाल में अधिग्रहण की गई 24 एकड़ जमीन के ऊपर से 220 केवी की लाइन गुजर रही है। प्रोजेक्ट का काम शुरू करने से पहले इंजीनियरिंग टीम ने बिजली की इस लाइन को किसी अन्य जगह पर शिफ्ट करने की प्रक्रिया को शुरू कर दिया है। साथ ही भाखड़ा मैनेजमेंट बोर्ड से भी प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने से पहले एनओसी हासिल करने का प्रयास शुरू हो चुका है।

एक्सईएन लता चौहान ने बताया कि भाखड़ा नहर से इस परियोजना के लिए रोजाना 63 क्यूसिक पानी लिया जाएगा। पहले 18 महीनों 115 एम.एल.डी (मीलियन लीटर प्रति दिन) की क्षमता वाले वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट को स्थापित किया जाएगा। अगले 18 महीनों में नहरी पानी को घर-घर पहुंचाने के लिए 312 किलोमीटर लंबी वाटर सप्लाई लाइन, 21 यू.जी.एस.आर (अंडर ग्राउंड सर्विस रिर्जवायर) स्थापित किए जाएंगे। शहर की विभिन्न 18 लोकेशनों पर यूजीएसआर स्थापित करना तय हो चुका है, लेकिन तीन स्थानों पर अभी तक इंजीनियरिंग टीम स्थान तय नहीं कर पाई है। मेयर ने शेष बचे तीन स्थानों पर जमीन देने का वादा प्रोजेक्ट टीम के साथ किया।

