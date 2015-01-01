पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:किसानों के रोष प्रदर्शन में आप शामिल, यह आंदोलन केवल खेतीबाड़ी और किसान तक सीमित नहीं है

पटियाला6 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ जिला स्तरीय रोष प्रदर्शन में आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) की पटियाला जिला इकाई ने हिस्सा लिया। इस मौके जिला इंचार्ज पटियाला देहाती मेघ चंद शर्मा ने कहा कि जबतक केंद्र सरकार कृषि कानूनों को रद्द नहीं करती तब तक आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता इसका विरोध करते रहेंगे। जिला इंचार्ज पटियाला शहरी जसबीर गांधी ने कहा कि यह आंदोलन केवल खेतीबाड़ी और किसान तक सीमित नहीं है, यह हर

वर्ग और श्रेणी की आर्थिक हितों के साथ जुड़ा है। इस मौके जनरल सचिव हरचंद सिंह बर्स्ट, नीना मित्तल, डॉ. बलबीर सिंह, मेघ चंद शेरमाजरा, जसबीर सिंह गांधी, हरीश नरूला, अंग्रेज सिंह, नवतेज सिंह, प्रिं. सवरनजीत सिंह, प्रदीप गर्ग, जरनैल सिंह, प्रीति मल्होत्रा, अमृत बांगड़, खुशवंत, संजीव, सुरिंदर सिंगला, सवरन सिंह, देव मान, कुंदन, संदीप बंधु, सिमरप्रीत सिंह, मदन गोपाल, पुनीत, अशोक आदि शामिल हुए।

