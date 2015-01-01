पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का विरेाध:यूथ अकालियों ने फाड़े भाजपा के होर्डिंग्स, प्रधान गिरफ्तार,दूसरे दिन भी पोस्टर फाड़े

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र के कृषि सुधार बिलों के विरोध में शुक्रवार को अकाली दल और भाजपा आमने-सामने हो गए। यूथ अकाली दल पटियाला (शहरी) प्रधान अवतार हैप्पी ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी के कुछ नेताओं के साथ भाजपा के फ्लैक्स व होर्डिंग्स फाड़े। उन्हाेंने भाजपा के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। अकाली नेता भाजपा की होर्डिंग्स को उतार कर निगम भेजने लगी तो पुलिस माैके पर पहुंच गई।

अकाली नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। थाना डिवीजन नंबर 2 ने प्रधान हैप्पी, सपन कोहली, नीरज ठाकुर और बोबी माही सहित 12 से ज्यादा अज्ञात अकाली नेताओं व वर्करों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। गिरफ्तारी से पहले प्रधान हैप्पी ने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र खेती सुधार बिलों को वापस नहीं लेती तब तक शहर में भाजपा के फ्लैक्स या होर्डिंग्स नहीं लगने दिए जाएंगे।

वीरवार को भी कुछ युवकों ने शहर के अलग अलग चौक चौराहों पर भाजपा के होर्डिंग्स फाड़ कर नारेबाजी की थी। इस मामले में थाना लाहौरी गेट ने दमनदीप सिंह, सिमर समेत 5 से 6 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया। पहले भी फाड़े पाेस्टर

भाजपा के विरोध में होर्डिंग्स फाड़ने की यह कोई पहली घटना नहीं हैं। भाजपा नेता अजय गोयल की फव्वारा चौक पर लगे होर्डिंग्स को अज्ञात लोगों ने फाड़ दिया था। भाजपा नेताअों ने बाकायदा इसकी शिकायत एसएसपी को सौंपकर जांच की मांग की थी। फव्वारा चौक पर अज्ञात लोगों ने भाजपा के फ्लैक्स पर कालिख पोत दी थी।

दो टूक- जब तक केंद्र खेती सुधार कानून वापस नहीं लेती, नहीं लगने देंगे भाजपा के फ्लैक्स-बोर्ड

पटियाला में शुक्रवार को भाजपा के पोस्टर फाड़ने के बाद केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते यूथ अकाली दल के नेता। उन्होंने दो टूक कहा कि जब तक केंद्र खेती सुधार कानून वापस नहीं लेती। वह शहर में भाजपा के फ्लैक्स-बोर्ड नहीं ही लगने देंगे।

पुराने भाजपाई हैं विराेध करने वाले
जिन प्रमुख अकाली नेताओं ने भाजपा के फ्लैक्स फाड़कर केंद्र व प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की, वह भाजपा छोड़कर अकाली दल में अाए हैं। अवतार हैप्पी भाजपा कोटे से कौंसलर रह चुके हैं। सपन कोहली भी भाजपा युवा मोर्चा में रहे हैं। ये नेता भाजपा को अलविदा कहकर अकाली दल में शामिल हुए हैं।

किसानों के लिए कोई भी कुर्बानी देने को तैयार
^मुझ पर भाजपा के पोस्टर फाड़ने के चाहे ऐसे दर्जनों केस दर्ज हो जाए, मुझे इसकी कोई परवाह नहीं। किसानों के हितों की रक्षा के लिए अकाली दल किसी भी कुर्बानी को तैयार है। भाजपा ने खेती सुधार बिल बनाकर देश को किसान को अमीर घरानों के पास बेच दिया है, जिसे अकाली दल बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा।
-अवतार हैप्पी, शहरी प्रधान यूथ अकाली दल पटियाला
अकाली ऐसा करके छोटी राजनीति कर रहे
^अकाली हमारे पोस्टर फाड़ कर छोटी राजनीति कर रहे हैं। मैं इन पोस्टर फाड़ने वालों से पूछना चाहता हूं कि ये लोग इससे क्या साबित करना चाहते हैं? मेरा मानना है कि इन्हें एेसा कोई काम नहीं करना चाहिए। भाजपा किसानों की पार्टी है, हम लगातार किसानों के साथ संवाद कर रहे हैं। मामला जल्द निपटा लिया जाएगा।
-भूपेश अग्रवाल, प्रवक्ता] पंजाब भाजपा।

