प्रदर्शन:केंद्रीय बजट के खिलाफ यूथ कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
पंजाब यूथ कांग्रेस के प्रधान बरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों और महासचिव मोहित महिंद्रा के निर्देशों पर जिला यूथ कांग्रेस पटियाला शहरी की तरफ से केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पास किए बजट के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस मौके केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। कहा कि केंद्रीय बजट आम आदमी मध्यवर्ग और किसानों से पूरी तरह मुंह मोड़ने वाला है। सेहत क्षेत्र में 35 फीसदी हिस्सा बढ़ाने की बात करके लोगों को गुमराह किया जा रहा है। असल में सेहत का बजट 10 फीसदी घटा है। बंगाल विधानसभा के चुनाव के कारण पश्चिम बंगाल और दक्षिणी भारत को ज्यादा लाभ दिया है। जबकि किसानी आंदोलन को लेकर पंजाब को

नजर अंदाज कर दिया है। संजीव शर्मा कालू ने कहा कि बजट देश की 130 करोड़ से ज्यादा आबादी की जरूरतों और इच्छाओं पर खरा नहीं उतरा। यह बजट खेतीबाड़ी, बेरोजगारी अराजकता, एमएसपी और मध्यवर्ग के बारे में बिल्कुल खामोश है। इस मौके यूथ कांग्रेस हलका पटियाला देहाती के प्रधान हिमांशु जोशी, ब्लॉक यूथ कांग्रेस के प्रधान सौरव सूद, काउंसलर अमरप्रीत सिंह बॉबी, एडवोकेट सेवक सिंह, भुवेश तिवारी, नितिन गोयल, गौरव सूद, बलविंदर बंटी, गगनदीप राय, रिदम शर्मा, रॉबिन शर्मा, चंद्र कुमार, मट्टू प्रधान के अलावा कई नेता मौजूद रहे।

