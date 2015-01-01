पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उधार जमा करवाकर ले जा रहे थे गहने:आंखों में केमिकल डाल बाइक सवार से लूटे 3.5 लाख के गहने

समाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीमा के साथ जुड़े गांव अजीमगढ़ रोड पर शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन अज्ञात बाइक सवार एक बाइक सवार की आंखों में केमिकल डालकर उससे गहनों का बैग छीनकर फरार हो गए। गहनों की कीमत साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। हरियाणा के गुहला थाने के गांव महमूदपुर के भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वह समाना के मुथूट गोल्ड न कम्पनी में अपने उधार की रकम जमा कराने के बाद गहनों को रिलीज कराकर बाइक पर अपने घर जा रहा था। रास्ते में पहले से घात लगाकर खड़े तीन अनजान बाइक सवारों ने पास आने पर उसकी आंखों में कोई केमिकल फेंक दिया। साथ ही उसके गहने छीनकर भाग निकले। सूचना पर गुहला थाने के इंचार्ज वीरभान मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच शुरू की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें