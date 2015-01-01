पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशहाली दे हाली:बैलों से जुताई करने वाले किसान ज्यादा खुश, कर्ज व चिंता के साथ बीमारियों से भी मुक्त

समाना28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कामयाबी दा राज...देखादेखी कर्ज लेकर महंगे ट्रैक्टर नहीं खरीदे।
  • समाना के गांव रेतगढ़ का किसान नाथ सिंह आज भी बैलों से जोत रहा जमीन
  • बोले-बहुत जरूरत हो तभी मशीनरी का प्रयोग करते हैं

(पुरुषोत्तम कौशिक) पंजाब में हरित क्रांति के लिए किसानों ने आधुनिक ढंग से खेती कर देश के अन्न भंडार भरे लेकिन मशीनरी की चकाचौंध में वह कर्ज में बुरी तरह फंस गए। देश तो खाद्यान में संपन्न हो गया लेकिन किसान वहीं खड़ा है। इस दौरान पंजाब को बड़ा नुकसान यह हुआ कि धरती के पोषक तत्व काफी हद तक खत्म हो गए।

इतना सब कुछ होने और बदलने पर भी पंजाब की खेती को कई किसानों ने संभाल रखा है। यह किसान युवा पीढ़ी के पुराने दौर की जिंदा मिसाल हैं। दो से पांच एकड़ वाले ऐसे किसान आज भी बैलों से खेती कर रहे हैं। उनके सिर पर न तो कर्ज है और न ही उन्हें किसी तरह की कोई चिंता। बड़ी बात तो यह है कि काम की आदत न छोड़ने के चलते वह कई तरह की नामुराद बीमारियों से भी मुक्त हैं।

राष्ट्रीय किसान दिवस पर हम ऐसा ही एक उदाहरण समाना के गांव रेतगढ़ का लेकर आए हैं। यहां का किसान नाथ सिंह बैलों से खेती करता है। उनका कहना है कि जहां जरूरत है वह मशीनों को भी अपनाते हैं। बैलों से चलने वाली गेहूं बिजाई की उन्होंने ड्रिल बनवाई है। इससे वह बिजाई करते हैं।

बैलों के साथ जुताई करके से वह तगड़े रहते हैं। बीमार कब हुए थे यह भी याद नहीं। भले समय ज्यादा लगे लेकिन वह इस बात से खुद हैं कि उन्होंने जमीन को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया। इस तरह से खेती करने पर उत्पादन भी ज्यादा मिल रहा है। जमीन की उपजाऊ शक्ति भी कम नहीं हुई। उसके पास भले ही दो एकड़ जमीन है पर उनके सिर पर कोई कर्ज नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके गांव में तीन लोग थे जो बैलों से खेती करते थे, अब पंजाब में कुछ ही किसान हैं जो इस तरीके से फसल की बिजाई करते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि बैल की जोड़ी ₹10,000 की है। लेकिन वह भी भेडचाल में फंसकर और देखादेखी ट्रैक्टर ले लेता तो 8-10 लाख के कर्ज में डूबा होता। हो सकता था ट्रैक्टर लेने के लिए जमीन तक गिरबी रखनी पड़ती। बैलों की जोड़ी से खेती करने वाला किसान हमेशा स्वस्थ रहेगा। उन्होंने सरकार से मांग की कि इस ढंग से खेती करने वाले किसानों को सरकार उत्साहित करे। नौजवान किसान प्रीतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि मुझे बड़ी खुशी है कि इस ढंग से पंजाब में आज भी खेती हो रही है। पहले हम टीवी पर ही ऐसा देखते थे।

खेत ही जिम, मेरे 105 वर्षीय पिता आज भी फिट
गांव ज्याेणपुरा के किसान गुरदेव सिंह आज भी देसी जिंदरे से बट्‌ट बनाते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कभी यह आैजार किसान का गहना थे। इसके प्रयोग से शरीर रोगमुक्त रहता है। पुराने समय में बुजुर्ग खेती हाथ से करते थे और तंदुरुस्त हैं। उनके पिता 105 वर्ष के बावजूद स्वस्थ हैं। जिंदरे के साथ खेती के काम में रोज एक्सरसाइज होती है जबकि आज किसानों की ही नौजवान पीढ़ी जिम में जाकर प्रेक्टिस कर हजारों रुपए उड़ा रही है। उनके लिए खेत ही जिम है। उन्हाेंने नौजवानों से नशे छोड़कर खेती की तरफ आने की अपील की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें