ऑक्सीजन प्लांट:काेराेना वार्ड का घुटा दम, लीकेज से प्लांट फेल,पुराने ऑक्सीजन प्लांट की जर्जर लाइन से परेशानी, वेंंटीलेटर तक सही ढंग से नहीं पहुंच पा रही ऑक्सीजन

ब्यावर5 घंटे पहले
राजकीय अमृतकौर अस्पताल में कोरोना मरीजो की सुविधा के लिए जोड़ा गया दूसरा प्लांट भी दो दिन में ही हांफने लगा। कोरोना मरीजों के लिए लगने वाले वेंटीलेटर को प्रॉपर फ्लो और प्रेशर पहुंचाने के मकसद से अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा सालों पुराने ऑक्सीजन सक्शन प्लांट से कनेक्ट कर दिया गया लेकिन प्लांट की सेंट्रलाइज पाइप लाइन कई स्थानों से लीकेज होने के कारण कोविड 19 वार्ड में वेंटीलेटर को प्रॉपर प्रेशर और फ्लो नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वहीं दीपावली मेंटेनेंस को लेकर बार-बार हो रही विद्युत कटौती के चलते भी प्लांट ट्रिप हो रहा है। जिस कारण वार्ड में अभी भी ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर रखने पड़ रहे हैं। हालांकि लीकेज की

जानकारी सामने आने के बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा लाइन की मरम्मत करवा दी गई। लेकिन प्लांट की लाइन बहुत पुरानी होने के कारण बार बार लाइन ट्रिप हो रही है। यह है मामलादरअसल कोराेना वायरस के प्रभाव से मरीजों के फेफड़े काम करना कम कर देते हैं। ऐसे में मरीजों को वेंटीलेटर के सहारे शुद्ध ऑक्सीजन दी जाती है। मरीजों की सुविधा के मकसद से सरकार द्वारा

करीब 1 करोड़ की लागत से राजकीय अमृतकौर अस्पताल में बेड टू बेड ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के लिए सेंट्रलाइज ऑक्सीजन सक्शन प्लांट इंस्टाल किया गया। लेकिन एक ही प्लांट से पूरे अस्पताल में प्वाइंट देने के कारण कोविड वार्ड में ऑक्सीजन का प्रेशर और फ्लो पूरा नहीं पहुंच रहा था। इस कारण वार्ड में सिलेंडर लगा कर मरीजों को सप्लाई देनी पड़ रही थी।

