पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विराेध:पार्क की जमीन प्राइवेट फर्म काे दे डाली, कांग्रेस पार्षदाें ने किया विराेध

ब्यावर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नृसिंहपुरा मंे पार्क के लिए अारक्षित भूमि का पट्टा जारी किए जाने पर विवाद

शहर मेंनृसिंहपुरा में सार्वजनिक पार्क के लिए अारक्षित जमीन का पट्टा व्यक्ति विशेष काे जारी कर दिए जाने का आराेप लगाते हुए मंगलवार काे कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने नगर परिषद पहुंचकर विरोध जताया। पार्षदाें ने इस मामले से संबंधित फाइल मांगी ताे नियमन शाखा के कर्मचारी टालमटोल करने लगे। आखिर कर्मचारियाें काे फाइल दिखानी पड़ी। पार्षदाें के अनुसार आवेदन नहीं किए जाने के बावजूद संबंधित फर्म को पट्टा जारी कर दिया गया। कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त झब्बरसिंह से भी मुलाकात करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वे उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाए।

कांग्रेस पार्षद गोविन्द पंडित ने बताया कि नगर परिषद प्रशासन ने शहर के नृसिंहपुरा स्थित खसरा संखया 404/01 व 404/02 में स्थित 825 गज भूमि सार्वजनिक पार्क के लिए आरक्षित की है लेकिन स्वर्ण गंगा डवलपर्स के कृष्णकांत सिंहल पुत्र स्वर्गीय ज्ञानचंद सिंहल के नाम पट्टा जारी कर दिया गया। कांग्रेस के पार्षदों ने नियमन शाखा में जाकर उक्त प्रकरण की फाइल दिखाने का आग्रह किया लेकिन शाखा के कर्मचारी टालमटोल करते रहे। पार्षदों के दबाव के बाद जब शाखा कर्मचारियों ने फाइल उपलब्ध करवाई। पार्षदाें के अनुसार फाइल में पट्टे के लिए आवेदन ही नहीं किया गया है। फाइल में रजिस्ट्री की मूल प्रति के स्थान पर केवल छाया प्रति लगी हुई है।

पार्षद पंडित ने अााराेप लगाया कि परिषद ने सांठ-गांठ करते हुए सरकारी भूमि का पट्टा जारी किया है उन्होंने बताया कि नगर नियोजक की अाेर से 1986 में उक्त भूमि को सार्वजनिक पार्क के लिए दर्शाया गया था लेकिन जब नगर परिषद ने फाइल को पट्टे के लिए नगर नियोजक के यहां भिजवाया तो उक्त भूमि को पार्क के लिए आरक्षित नहीं बताया गया है। पार्षद पंडित ने बताया कि उक्त प्रकरण को बुधवार को ब्यावर आने

वाले प्रभारी मंत्री प्रमोद जैन भाया के समक्ष रखा जाएगा तथा नगर परिषद के भ्रष्ट कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की जाएगी। अगर शीघ्र ही इस पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो सभी कांग्रेस पार्षद सामूहिक रूप से इस्तीफा देंगे। नगर परिषद में प्रकरण का विरोध करने वालों में पार्षद घनश्याम फुलवारी, भरत बाघमार, भूपेन्द्रपाल पंवार, दिनेश बैरवा, दलपतराज मेवाडा, महावीर साहू, बंटी दगदी तथा अजय मूंदडा अादि शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें