रक्तदान:विहिप के शिविर में 51 यूनिट रक्तदान

बिजयनगर5 घंटे पहले
विश्व हिंदू परिषद प्रखंड बिजयनगर के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार को श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण लिए बलिदान देने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं की स्मृति में आयोजित रक्तदान शिविर में 51 यूनिट रक्तदान हुआ। देवनारायण मंदिर में आयोजित शिविर का शुभारंभ समाजसेवी रामपाल तोषनीवाल, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष इन्द्रजीत मेवाड़ा, पूर्व पार्षद दातार सिंह नरूका व भाजपा मण्डल अध्यक्ष संजय बड़ौला ने किया। शिविर के दौरान जवाहरलाल नेहरू

चिकित्सालय की टीम ने सेवाएं प्रदान करते हुए 51 यूनिट रक्त संग्रहित किया। शिविर के दौरान प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष धनराज कावड़िया ने अतिथियों एवं टीम व रक्तवीरों का स्वागत किया। शिविर के दौरान राजेन्द्र शर्मा, अरुण जोशी, जसवंत सिंह, निधि शर्मा, सोनू शर्मा अंजना राजपूत, मोहिनी शर्मा, प्रिया जोशी लाड़कंवर सहित अन्य ने रक्तदान किया। शिविर में सोमदत्त ओझा, भरत, आकाश, सुरेन्द्र सिंह भाटी, किशनसिंह, दीपक सिखवाल, पदम मुणोत, मनोज पीपाड़ा, अमित तातेड़, महावीर व्यास, देवेन्द्र, आकाश शर्मा, हुकमसिंह अादि ने सेवाएं प्रदान कीं।

