मैं ब्यावर की महालक्ष्मी..!:घाटे में भी 1200 परिवार अकेले पालती थी, अब 3 का खर्च उठाना भी मुश्किल

सुनिल कुमार जैन. अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
ब्यावर स्थित महालक्ष्मी मिल। -फाइल फोटो।
  • ब्यावर की महालक्ष्मी मिल का मामला

प्रिय सरकार,

मैं ब्यावर की महालक्ष्मी..! मेरी चिमनियां जब तक धुआं उगलती रहीं.. सैकड़ों घरों में चूल्हे आबाद रहे। वस्त्र नगरी का दर्जा दिलाने में मेरा भी योगदान रहा। लेकिन तेजी से बढ़ते गए घाटे ने कमर तोड़ दी और मेरे 1200 लोगों के ‘कुटुम्ब’ को बिखेर दिया। अब कुटुम्ब में इतने भी लोग नहीं बचे हैं जिन्हें उंगली पर गिना जा सके। रिकॉर्ड के हिसाब से सिर्फ तीन ही स्थाई कार्मिक हैं।

मुझे याद है कि 1935 में जब अस्तित्व में आई तो ब्यावर सहित अजमेर की फिज़ां में कैसे खुशियां बिखर गई थीं। तब रोजगार-कारोबार से चेहरों पर आई चमक अब याद नहीं करना चाहती क्योंकि आंखें डबडबा जाती हैं।

दरअसल, 1932 में नेशनल टैक्सटाइल कार्पोरेशन ने 1962 में मेरा अधिग्रहण कर लिया था। घाटे के कारण प्रबंधन ने 1992 से मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों को VRS देना शुरू कर दिया। घटते-घटते अब तीन ही कर्मचारी रह गए हैं। तब और दुख हुआ जब साल 2012 में नवीनीकरण की योजना तो लाए लेकिन सिर्फ मन समझाने के लिए..। 167 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए, जिसने उम्मीद जगा थीं। चार साल काम भी चला और पुरानी मशीनें और चिमनी हटा दी गईं। तो लगा अब सब नया होगा, अच्छे दिन लौटेंगे..।

पर ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। चार साल चले पुराने निर्माण, कलपुर्जों को हटाने के बाद काम रुक गया है। न नए भवन का काम शुरू हुआ, न और कोई बात आगे बढ़ी। पांच साल से आधुनिकीकरण की कार्यवाही कागजों में ही दफन हैं। जबकि मुझे ख्वाब दिखाए थे कि यहां अब सेना के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाला कपड़ा और एक्सपोर्ट होने लायक कपड़ा तैयार होगा। इससे मेरे सहित कई परिवारों की आंखें खिल गईं लेकिन अब वही आंखें रास्ता देखते-देखते पथरा गई हैं।

आपसे आग्रह है कि मेरे कुटुम्ब के लिए इस चिट्‌ठी पर ध्यान दीजिए और मुझे अपने पुराना वैभव लौटाने के साथ देश की फौज के लिए सेवा करने का अवसर दीजिए..।

(दैनिक भास्कर ने कोशिश की है कि यदि ब्यावर की महालक्ष्मी मिल अपनी पीड़ा सरकार को बता पाती तो शायद इसी तरह बयां करती।)

महालक्ष्मी मिल, ब्यावर का प्रशासनिक भवन
महालक्ष्मी मिल, ब्यावर का प्रशासनिक भवन
