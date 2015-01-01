पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में पाटन के पास ट्रेलर और बस में भिड़ंत:बस में सवार कॉन्स्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने जा रहे अभ्यर्थी सहित 16 घायल, एक की मौत

अजमेर13 मिनट पहले
क्षतिग्रस्त बस।
  • जोधपुर से जयपुर जा रहे थे अभ्यर्थी, घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे अजमेर जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक

अजमेर जिले के पाटन के पास बस और ट्रेलर में शनिवार सुबह भिड़ंत हो गई जिससे कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए जोधपुर से जयपुर जा रहे बस में सवार अभ्यर्थी सहित सोलह जने घायल हो गए। एक जने की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

घायलों को किशनगढ के राजकीय यज्ञ नारायण चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया है। सूचना मिलने पर स्थानीय पुलिस व अजमेर से जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप भी मौके पर पहुंचे। बाद में एसपी ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर भी घायलों के हाल चाल जाने। थाना प्रभारी मंजू मुलेवा ने बताया कि मरने वाले का नाम कपावतों का बास जोधपुर सूरसागर निवासी छवरसिंह है। जबकि कल्याणपुर बाड़मेर निवासी रमेश जाट, बाड़मेर निवासी दिनेश खींवसर, नागौर निवासी शेरा राम, खीमसर नागौर निवासी महेंद्र जाट, पाली निवासी देवाराम सीरवी, जैसलमेर निवासी सुमेर सिंह राजपूत, मनोहरपुर जयपुर निवासी दीपक भादर, विराटनगर जयपुर निवासी जितेंद्र सूतक, जोधपुर निवासी पुखराज विश्नोई, पीपाड़ सिटी निवासी बलवीर जाट, जयपुर निवासी रोहित पाडिया, चंदलाई निवासी रामजीलाल, जालौर निवासी निंबाराम बिश्नोई, बाड़मेर निवासी बृजेश कुमार विश्नोई आदि घायल हो गए।

