पुलिस एक्शन माॅड पर:नशाखोरी से पीड़ित 19 बच्चे संरक्षित; 11 से मां-बाप ही मंगवा रहे भीख, 8 को परिवार के बारे में पता ही नहीं

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
पंचर बनाने वाली ट्यूब, जिसका नशे के लिए हो रहा है उपयोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
पंचर बनाने वाली ट्यूब, जिसका नशे के लिए हो रहा है उपयोग।
  • एसपी के निर्देश पर दरगाह इलाके में पुलिस हुई सक्रिय, संरक्षित बच्चों की उम्र 6 से 14 साल

नशाखाेरी के शिकार बच्चों काे लेकर गुरुवार काे प्रकाशित दैनिक भास्कर की खबर का बड़ा असर हुआ है। स्टेशन राेड, बजरंगगढ़ चौराहा और दरगाह इलाके में खानाबदोश और उपेक्षित बच्चों काे अपराध और नशे की लत से बचाने के लिए जिला पुलिस ने गुरुवार काे कार्रवाई करते हुए दरगाह इलाके से 8 बालिकाओं समेत 19 बालकों काे संरक्षण में लेकर चाइल्ड लाइन संस्था काे साैंपा है।

इनमें से 11 बच्चों ने पूछताछ में बताया है कि परिजन उन्हें भीख मांगने और मजदूरी के लिए मजबूर करते हैं। 8 बच्चे परिजन के बारे में नहीं बता पा रहे हैं। संरक्षित बच्चों की आयु 6 से 14 साल के बीच है। नाै बच्चे नशे की गिरफ्त में हैं। इनकी काउंसलिंग की जा रही है।

एसपी जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा के आदेश से दरगाह थाना प्रभारी दलबीर सिंह ने चाइल्ड लाइन संस्था प्रतिनिधियों के साथ इलाके में उपेक्षित बच्चों की तलाश की। बच्चों काे संरक्षण में लेकर बाल कल्याण समिति के समक्ष पेश कर चाइल्ड लाइन काे साैंप दिया। ऑपरेशन मिलाप-1 के तहत उपेक्षित और गुमशुदा बच्चों काे संरक्षण में लेकर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

दस बच्चों के परिजनों की पहचान, अन्य की तलाश
चाइल्ड लाइन संस्था के प्रतिनिधि कुशाल रावत के अनुसार संरक्षित किए गए 19 बालकों में से दस बालक-बालिकाओं के परिजनों की पहचान हाे चुकी है। इन बच्चों का कहना है कि परिजन उन्हें भीख मांगने और अन्य मजदूरी कर पैसा लाने के लिए मजबूर करते हैं। संस्था की सूचना पर पुलिस ने इन बच्चों के परिजनों काे सूचित किया है। परिजनों काे पाबंद कर यह बच्चे उन्हें सौंपे जाएंगे।

लावारिस बच्चों की काउंसलिंग
चाइल्ड लाइन संस्था के प्रतिनिधियों के अनुसार 9 बालक अपने माता-पिता और परिजनों के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। इन बच्चों की काउंसलिंग की जा रही है। इनके परिजनों की तलाश की जाएगी।

काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए एहतियात
संरक्षित किए गए बच्चों काे आयु वर्ग के आधार पर क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है। छह साल के तीन बच्चों काे शिशु गृह और 14 साल तक की उम्र के बालकों काे बाल सुधार गृह सुभाषनगर व 8 बालिकाओं काे बालिका गृह में आश्रय दिलाया गया है, जहां काेराेना गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए इन्हें रखा गया है। सामाजिक एवं अधिकारिता कल्याण विभाग की ओर से इन बाल गृहों का संचालन किया जा रहा है, जहां बालकों का नियमित मेडिकल चेकअप की व्यवस्था है।

बाल नशा मुक्ति केन्द्र की जरूरत
शहर के ज्यादातर खानाबदोश बच्चे व्हाइटनर और पंक्चर बनाने के सॉल्यूशन का उपयोग नशे के लिए कर रहे हैं। नशे की लत के शिकार बच्चों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इन बच्चों काे संरक्षण में ताे लिया जाता है, लेकिन इनके लिए अलग से बाल नशा मुक्ति केन्द्र नहीं है। इस कारण जेएलएन अस्पताल के केन्द्र में ही मजबूरी में बच्चों काे व्यस्क लाेगाें के साथ रखकर इलाज कराना पड़ता है। चाइल्ड लाइन संस्था पिछले एक साल से बाल नशा मुक्ति केन्द्र के लिए जिला प्रशासन और राज्य सरकार काे पत्र भेज रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि तत्कालीन एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप के कार्यकाल में जिला पुलिस ने बच्चों काे नशे की गिरफ्त से मुक्त कराने के लिए अभियान शुरू किया था, इसके तहत बच्चों काे नशे में उपयोग की जाने वाली सॉल्यूशन और व्हाइटनर व अन्य नशीली दवाएं बेचने वालों की भी धरपकड़ की गई थी, लेकिन खानाबदोश बच्चे अब खुलेआम घातक नशा करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

मामले की जांच कर दोषी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। इस बारे में समुचित कदम उठाएंगे। सुझाव भी लागू करने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। -अशफाक हुसैन, नाजिम, दरगाह कमेटी

