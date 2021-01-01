पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हैल्थ वर्करों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन:जिले में 1931 हेल्थ वर्कर्स काे लगाए टीके, 25 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीनेशन

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को 25 टीकाकरण सेंटरों पर 1931 हैल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। जेएलएन अस्पताल सेंटर 1 पर 130, सेंटर 2 पर 110, सेंटर 3 पर 120, सेंटर 4 पर 40 तथा सेंटर 5 सीआरपीएफ पर 57 हैल्थ वर्करों का वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। सेटेलाइट सेंटर 1 और 2 पर 90-90, ब्यावर के अमृतकौर अस्पताल, जवाजा साइट पर 10, ब्यावर साइट सीएचसी पर 121, केकड़ी में 40, नसीराबाद में 70, यज्ञ नारायण अस्पताल किशनगढ़ में 68 और 71, बिजयनगर में 46, सरवाड़ में 60, पुष्कर में 80, मित्तल अस्पताल में दाे केंद्राें पर 30 और 40 हैल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। जीडी बढ़ाया अस्पताल में 90, क्षेत्रपाल अस्पताल में दाे केंद्राें पर 60 तथा 50 हैल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। अंराई में 59, सरवाड़ में 79, पीसांगन में 200 और मसूदा में 111 हैल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई।

जिले में मिले 10 कोरोना पॉजिटिव जिले में शुक्रवार को 10 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इनमें से 5 पॉजिटिव अलवर गेट के पास स्थित एक शिक्षण संस्थान के परिसर में रहने वाले एक ही परिवार के 5 लाेग शामिल हैं।

पहला चरण पूरा, दूसरे के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए

अजमेर जिले ने पहले चरण में कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन लक्ष्य को पा लिया है। 29 जनवरी को वैक्सीनेशन का पहला चरण पूरा हो गया है। ये जानकारी चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. इंद्रजीत सिंह ने शुक्रवार को मित्तल हॉस्पिटल अजमेर सेंटर पर कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन कराने के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत में दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि टीका लगवाने के बाद वे अच्छा महसूस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरा चरण में वैक्सीनेशन संभवतया अगले एक पखवाड़े में ही शुरू हो सकेगा। दूसरे चरण में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर दूरदराज के उन प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों तक भी होगा, जहां फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स की संख्या अधिक होगी।

दूसरे चरण में पुलिस कर्मचारियों, राजस्व अधिकारियों व अन्य फ्रंट लाइन कार्यकर्ताओं को टीका लगाया जाना है, जिनकी सूचियों का ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन पूरा हाे चुका है। फिलहाल 31 जनवरी से अगले तीन दिन पल्स पोलियाे अभियान के चलते हेल्थ वर्कर्स व्यस्त होंगे। इसके बाद इंद्रधनुष अभियान चलेगा। इस मौके पर मित्तल हॉस्पिटल के वाइस प्रेसीडेंट श्याम सोमानी, अतिरिक्त चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. दीपक अग्रवाल उनके साथ थे।

डॉ. इंद्रजीत सिंह ने बताया कि अब हर दिन चेन टूटने के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण के सामुदायिक फैलाव का ग्राफ गिरता ही जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अजमेर जोन में अजमेर व भीलवाड़ा ने अच्छा संदेश दिया है। अजमेर में सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके सोनी और उनकी टीम की मेहनत से हम लक्ष्य पाने जा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने आग्रह किया कि भले ही वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गया है, फिर भी कोविड गाइड लाइन को दिनचर्या का हिस्सा बनाए रखना है। कोरोना वायरस का खतरा समाप्त नहीं हुआ है, उसकी तीव्रता कम हुई है, इसलिए सावधान रहें और सतर्क बने रहें।

