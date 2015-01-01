पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

64 वार्डों में मतदान कल:2 लाख 98 हजार 637 मतदाता करेंगे प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैंसला

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
पंचायत राज चुनाव
  • प्रथम चरण में केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय पंचायत समितियों में होंगे चुनाव

अजमेर जिले में पंचायत राज चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान सोमवार को होगा। प्रथम चरण में केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय पंचायत समितियों में चुनाव होगा और इनमें 2 लाख 98 हजार 637 मतदाता 64 वार्डों में प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैंसला करेंगे। चुनाव के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है।

मतदाता व मतदान केन्द्र
प्रथम चरण के तहत पंचायत समिति केकड़ी के 15 वार्डों में 35 हजार 510 पुरूष व 34 हजार 920 महिलाएं, कुल 70 हजार 430 मतदाताओं के लिए 96 मतदान केन्द्र व 2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए हैं। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति सरवाड़ के 15 वार्डों में 37 हजार 984 पुरूष व 36 हजार 369 महिलाएं, कुल 74 हजार 353 मतदाताओं के लिए 108 मतदान केन्द्र व 2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र, पंचायत समिति सावर के 15 वार्डों में 30 हजार 474 पुरूष व 29 हजार 996 महिलाएं, कुल 60 हजार 470 मतदाताओं के लिए 80 मतदान केन्द्र व 2 सहायक मतदान केन्द्र तथा पंचायत समिति भिनाय के 19 वार्डों में 47 हजार 757 पुरूष व 45 हजार 627 महिलाएं, कुल 93 हजार 384 मतदाताओं के लिए 142 मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए हैं।

दूसरा चरण — 27 नवम्बर
दूसरे चरण के चुनाव 27 नवम्बर को होंगे। इसमें पीसांगन के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 24 ग्राम पंचायतों के 134 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र, अजमेर ग्रामीण के 35 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 41 ग्राम पंचायतों के 237 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा 14 सहायक मतदान केन्द्रों एवं श्रीनगर के 21 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 25 ग्राम पंचायतों के 133 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

तृतीय चरण — 1 दिसम्बर
तृतीय चरण के मतदान जवाजा एवं मसूदा पंचायत समिति में एक दिसम्बर को होंगे। जवाजा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 46 ग्राम पंचायतों के 206 मतदान केन्द्रों, मसूदा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 40 ग्राम पंचायतों के 210 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र पर मतदान होगा।

चतुर्थ चरण — 5 दिसम्बर
चतुर्थ चरण का मतदान 5 दिसम्बर को अरांई एवं किशनगढ पंचायत समिति में होगा। पंचायत समिति अरांई के 17 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 22 ग्राम पंचायतों के 112 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा किशनगढ के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 33 ग्राम पंचायतों के 184 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

मतगणना 8 दिसम्बर को होगी
जिला मुख्यालय पर मतगणना कार्य संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से 8 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे से किया जाएगा। संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से जिला प्रमुख, उप जिला प्रमुख, प्रधान एवं उप प्रधान निर्वाचन के लिए निर्वाचित सदस्यों को बैठक का नोटिस 8 दिसम्बर को जारी किया जाएगा। जिला प्रमुख एवं प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 10 दिसम्बर तथा उप जिला प्रमुख एवं उप प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 11 दिसम्बर को पूर्ण की जाएगी।

