कोविड-19:24 घंटे में 200 नए संक्रमित मिले, 4 माैत,अजमेर जिले में अब तक 14,109 संक्रमित, 324 की मौत

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही अजमेर जिले में काेराेना के नए मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हाेने लगा है। अब तक साै से सवा साै के बीच ही मरीज सामने आ रहे थे, लेकिन पिछले दाे दिनाें से अचानक रात में पड़ी तेज सर्दी के कारण मंगलवार काे काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या 200 तक पहुंच गई। तकरीबन एक माह बाद मरीजाें की संख्या ने एकदम इतना उछाल खाया है।

मंगलवार देर शाम तक 180 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। अब तक अजमेर में 14,109 काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके हैं, जबकि 4 मरीजाें की माैत के बाद यह आंकड़ा 324 हाे गया है। मंगलवार काे 1335 संदिग्धों के सैम्पल जेएलएन पहुंचे। देर रात 20 की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

