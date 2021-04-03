पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीओआईटी आयुक्त बाेले:शहर के 75% हिस्से पर अभय कमांड से जुड़े 332 कैमरे लाइव नजर रख रहे हैं

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • शेष हिस्साें में जल्द लगाएंगे नाइट विजन सीसी टीवी कैमरे

अभय कमांड सेंटर से जुड़े 332 कैमरे लाइव हैं, जबकि 445 कैमरे माउंट किए जा चुके हैं। सिटी का करीब 75 फीसदी हिस्सा इन कैमराें के सर्विलांस में है। ऐसे क्षेत्र जहां अब तक कैमरे नहीं लगे हैं, वहां जल्द ही नाइट विजन हाई डेफिशियेंसी सीसी टीवी कैमरे लगेंगे।

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संचार विभाग (डीओआईटी) के आयुक्त एवं विशिष्ट सचिव वीरेंद्र सिंह ने गुरुवार को अभय कमांड सेंटर का निरीक्षण कर निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने कहा कि कैमरे की जद से बाहर के क्षेत्राें काे जल्द सर्विलांस में लाया जाए। वीरेंद्र सिंह ने कमांड सेंटर की व्यवस्थाओं की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि फाइबर केबल बिछाने का कार्य अतिशीघ्र पूरा किया जाए। अजमेर संभाग के अतिरिक्त निदेशक अखिलेश मित्तल ने बताया कि डीओआईटी के आयुक्त वीरेंद्र सिंह ने जिले में अपने एक दिवसीय दौरे के दौरान विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली औैर व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में स्थानीय अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर अब तक हुए कार्याें की समीक्षा की।

उन्होंने कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में स्थित अभय कमांड कंट्रोल सेंटर का निरीक्षण किया। आयुक्त के साथ अजमेर पहुंची टीम में शामिल सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संचार विभाग जयपुर के तकनीकी निदेशक बीएस नाथावत औैर अतिरिक्त निदेशक आरके शर्मा ने पंचायत समिति श्रीनगर, ग्राम पंचायत नारेली, पालरा औैर सेंदरिया का निरीक्षण किया।

इन स्थानों पर उपस्थित सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारी, ब्लॉक विकास अधिकारी, सरपंच, ग्राम सेवक औैर ई-मित्र कियोस्क धारकों को ई-मित्र प्लस मशीन, वाई-फाई, राज्य सरकार द्वारा अनुमोदित सेवाओं की रेट लिस्ट औैर ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर मिलने वाली विभिन्न सुविधाओं व सेवाओं से संबंधित जानकारी आमजन तक सुगमता से पहुंचाने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए।

80 किमी क्षेत्र में बिछाई जा चुकी है फाइबर केबल
मित्तल ने बताया कि कुल 776 कैमराें में से 332 कैमरे लाइव हैं औैर 445 कैमरे माउंट किए जा चुके हैं। इससे शहर का करीब 75 फीसदी हिस्सा सर्विलांस में है। 80 किलाेमीटर एरिया में फाइबर केबल बिछाए जाने का कार्य पूर्ण हाे चुका है। करीब 40 किलाेमीटर क्षेत्र में फाइबर केबल बिछाई जानी है। शेष कैमरे लगाए जाने औैर फाइबर केबल बिछाने का कार्य स्मार्ट सिटी प्राेजेक्ट के माध्यम से पूरा किया जाएगा।

