  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  387 Positive, 8 Deaths In 24 Hours, 18,265 Corona Infected So Far, 392 Patients Killed, 27.58% Positive Out Of 1403 Suspects On Tuesday

कोविड-19:24 घंटे में 387 पॉजिटिव, 8 मौत,अब तक 18,265 कोरोना संक्रमित, 392 मरीजों की मौत,मंगलवार को 1403 संदिग्धों में से 27.58% पॉजिटिव मिले

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को अजमेर जिले में पहली बार रिकॉर्ड 387 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले और 8 की मौत हो गई। नए संक्रमितों और मौत की संख्या यह बताने के लिए काफी है कि कोरोना अब किस हद तक जानलेवा स्तर पर पहुंच चुका है। कोरोनाकाल के 243 दिनों में पहली बार जिले में एक ही दिन में 387 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इससे पहले 23 नवंबर को 303 और 16 नवंबर को 387 मरीज मिले थे। हालांकि, मंगलवार को चिकित्सा विभाग ने 275 नए केस और 4 की मौत ही बताई है। अजमेर जिले में अब तक 18,265 कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं, वहीं 392 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अजमेर में मंगलवार काे सभी डिस्पेंसरियों में जांच हाेने के कारण 1,403 संदिग्धों के सैम्पल लिए गए। इनमें से 387 संक्रमित मिले, यानी 27.58 प्रतिशत।

प्रतिदिन 200 से ज्यादा मिल रहे काेरोना संक्रमित
सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण पूरी वेग से फैल रहा है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से रोजाना करीब 200 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे हैं। त्योहारी सीजन में कोविड नियमों की अनदेखी भी नए मामले मिलने में सबसे बड़े कारण हैं।

कोविड वार्ड में बिना पीपीई सूट पहने परिजनों की एंट्री-सरकार ने आमजन काे राहत देने के लिए काेविड वार्ड में परिजनों काे जाने की अनुमति दी है, लेकिन अब यही छूट संक्रमण का कारण बनता जा रहा है। अनुमति के अनुसार मरीज से वार्ड में सिर्फ एक ही परिजन मिलने जा सकता है। पीपीई सूट पहनना जरूरी है। जबकि हकीकत यह है कि जेएलएन के कोविड वार्ड में एक से ज्यादा परिजनों की जमावड़ा लग रहा है। इस दौरान इनमें से कोई भी पीपीई किट में नहीं होता है। मरीज के बेड पर बैठकर बात की जाती है।

जेएलएन : 135 मरीज ऑक्सीजन और 2 वेंटिलेटर पर
जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में वर्तमान में 210 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें से 108 पॉजिटिव वार्ड में और 60 सस्पेक्ट वार्ड में भर्ती हैं। जेएलएन अस्पताल में भर्ती कुल मरीजों में 141 पुरुष और 70 महिलाएं हैं। हालत गंभीर होने पर 135 मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन पर रखा गया है, वहीं 2 को वेंटिलेटर, 45 बाइपेप और 18 एनआरबीएम पर हैं। जेएलएन में काेविड मरीजों के लिए 339 पलंग आरक्षित हैं, इसमें से वर्तमान में 129 खाली हैं।

