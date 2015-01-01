पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कई राज्यों में वारदातें:एटीएम से रुपए पार करने वाला नूह मेवात गिराेह के मास्टरमाइंड सहित 4 गिरफ्तार

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • 15 एटीएम कार्ड सहित माेबाइल, एटीएम केबल काटने का औजार बरामद

एटीएम बूथ में मशीन से छेड़छाड़ कर शातिराना तरीके से लाखाें रुपए पार कर चुके नूह मेवात के शातिर गिराेह काे अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस ने पकड़ने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर के अनुसार गिराेह के मास्टर माइंड ताैफिक सहित 4 आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इनके कब्जे से 15 एटीएम कार्ड, चार माेबाइल फाेन और एटीएम मशीन की केबल काटने का औजार बरामद किया गया।

आराेपियाें के कब्जे से एक स्विफ्ट कार और पुष्कर से किराए पर ली गई स्कूटी बरामद की गई है। आराेपियाें से गिराेह के नेटवर्क से जुड़े अन्य लाेगाें के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है। नूह मेवात के इस गिराेह ने अजमेर जिले में चार वारदातें कबूली हैं, जबकि राजस्थान और अन्य राज्याें के कई शहराें में पचास से ज्यादा वारदातें करना कबूल किया है।

शातिराना तरीका : ताैफिक है मास्टरमाइंड : अलवर गेट थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आराेपी हरियाणा के नूह मेवात निवासी ताैफिक पुत्र जहुरूद्दीन, माेहम्मद शकील पुत्र माेहम्मद हनीफ, अजीज पुत्र माेहम्मद यामिन और सलमान खान पुत्र खुर्शीद अहमद से पूछताछ की जा रही है। आराेपी सूने पड़े एटीएम बूथ में वारदात करते थे। वारदात का मास्टर माइंड आराेपी ताैफिक था।

आराेपी अपने पास विभिन्न बैंकाें के एटीएम कार्ड रखते थे। एटीएम में बाकायदा कार्ड स्केन कर राशि विड्राेवल की प्रक्रिया करते थे, मशीन से नाेट बाहर आने के तुरंत बाद फुर्ती से शातिर मशीन की केबिल काट देते थे। इससे मशीन आउट ऑफ सर्विस माेड पर हाे जाती थी और उसमें विड्राेवल की गई राशि एंट्री नहीं हाेती थी। इस तकनीक से आराेपी संबंधित बैंक से मशीन खराब हाेने के बहाने से रिफंड राशि भी प्राप्त कर लेते थे। पुलिस के मुताबिक शातिराना तरीके से आराेपियाें ने राजस्थान सहित कई राज्याें में वारदातें की हैं।

दाे माह पहले भी की थी एटीएम बूथ में वारदात
गिराेह ने दाे महीने पहले भी लोको वर्कशाॅप स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा के एटीएम बूथ में ताेड़फाेड़ की थी। घटना के बाद एटीएम बूथ को कुछ दिन के लिए बंद रखा गया था तथा बाद में इसे दुबारा चालू कर दिया था। दाे महीने पहले भी बैंक प्रशासन ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था।

जहां सुरक्षा गार्ड नहीं होते वहीं करते थे वारदात
आराेपी ऐसे एटीएम बूथ काे वारदात के लिए चुनते थे, जहां चाैकीदार नहीं हाेता था। वारदात करने के बाद गिराेह शहर छाेड़ देता था और कुछ दिनाें बाद फिर वारदात के लिए अजमेर आता था। पुष्कर और दरगाह इलाके के हाेटल, गेस्ट हाउस में ठहरकर आराेपी वारदात काे अंजाम देते थे।

