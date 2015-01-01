पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  4 Deaths, 303 And Corona Positive Found, The Department Reported 187 New Cases, 2 Deaths Only, In Case Of New Patients On Monday, Ajmer Remained In The Top 5 Districts Of The State

कोविड-19:4 की मौत, 303 और कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, विभाग ने 187 नए केस, 2 मौत ही बताए,सोमवार को नए मरीज मिलने के मामले में अजमेर प्रदेश के टॉप 5 जिलों में रहा

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
जेएलएन अस्पताल में सैम्पलिंग लेती टीम।
  • अजमेर जिले में अब तक 17,878 पॉजिटिव मिले, 384 मरीजों की मौत

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार का अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि सोमवार को नए केस मिलने के मामले में अजमेर प्रदेश के टॉप 5 जिलों में शामिल रहा। सोमवार को अजमेर में 303 नए मामले सामने आए और 4 मरीजाें की मौत हुई। हालांकि, चिकित्सा विभाग की जिलास्तरीय सूची में केवल 187 नए मरीज और 2 की मौत होना बताया गया। सरकारी सूची में साेमवार काे प्रदेशभर में 3,232 नए पाॅजिटिव मिलने के साथ ही 18 की माैत बताई गई है। साेमवार काे अजमेर के सभी डिस्पेंसरी में सैंपलिंग हाेने के कारण देर शाम तक 1197 सैम्पल लिए गए। इस दाैरान 303 संक्रमित सामने अाए। जिले में देर शाम तक संक्रमिताें की कुल संख्या 17,878 पहुंच गई। वहीं चार और काेराेना पाॅजिटिव ने दम ताेड़ दिया। अब तक 384 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

शादी में साै की परमिशन, लेकिन पहुंच रहे पांच साै
जिला प्रशासन ने शादी समाराेह में साै लाेगाें की अनुमति प्रदान कर रखी है, लेकिन इसकी पालना नहीं हाे रही है। शादी में तीन साै से चार साै लाेग बुलाए जा रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनाें से शहर के वैशाली नगर, पंचशील, पुष्कर राेड, धाेलाभाटा राेड सहित कई समाराेह स्थलाें पर शादी की धूम मची हुई है। यहां पर जमकर लाेग थिरक रहे हैं। लेकिन काेई जांचने नहीं अाता की कितने लाेग समारोह में अाए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट
जेएलएन में कुल 200 काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज भर्ती हैं।
काेविड वार्ड में 90 पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती हैं।
सस्पेक्टेड वार्ड में 65 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।
काेविड वार्ड में 130 पुरुष और 72 महिलाएं भर्ती हैं।
यहां ऑक्सीजन पर 100, वेंटिलेटर पर 8, बाइपेप मशीन पर 33, एनआरबीएम पर 18 मरीज हैं।
जेएलएन में काेविड मरीजों के लिए 339 पलंग आरक्षित हैं, इसमें से 139 खाली हैं।

