पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (संविदा) प्रतियोगी परीक्षा 2020:अजमेर में 20 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर शामिल हुए 4503 परीक्षार्थी

अजमेर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुल 4919 परीक्षार्थी में से 416 रहे अनुपस्थित

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (संविदा) प्रतियोगी परीक्षा 2020 का आयोजन अजमेर संभाग के परीक्षार्थी के लिए अजमेर शहर के 20 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर किया गया। इस परीक्षा के लिए कुल 4919 परीक्षार्थी की व्यवस्था की गई, जिसमें से 4503 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हुए। 416 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी परीक्षा 2020 के नोडल अधिकारी और चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं जोन अजमेर के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ इंद्रजीत सिंह ने बताया कि परीक्षा शान्तिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हो गई। परीक्षा निर्धारित समयानुसार दोपहर 1 बजे से 2.30 बजे तक हुई जिसमें 23 सेन्टर पर्यवेक्षक, 20 स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य, चार जांच टीमों ने निगरानी की।

गौरतलब है कि प्रदेश में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (संविदा) के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 2 से 21 सितंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन हुए थे। इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 31 अगस्त को नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया। कुल 6 हजार 310 पदों में 1041 पद टीएसपी और 5269 पद नॉन टीएसपी के लिए निर्धारित किए गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंNDA 134 तक पहुंचा, 9 घंटे बाद घटकर 122 पर आया; 23 सीटों के नतीजे बाजी पलट सकते हैं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें