वेंटिलेटर की सुविधा:जेएलएन में 54 वेंटिलेटर की सुविधा, शिकायत के बाद देखी व्यवस्था,भास्कर ने दाे दिन पहले मरीज काे वेंटिलेटर नहीं मिलने के बाद उठाया था मुद्दा

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
जेएलएन अस्पताल में मरीजाें के लिए 54 वेंटिलेटर उपलब्ध हैं। इन वेंटिलेटर का उपयाेग मरीजाें के लिए अधिक से अधिक किया जाए। वेंटिलेटर के अभाव में किसी मरीज काे रेफर नहीं किया जाएगा। काेविड संक्रमित मरीजों के साथ ही सामान्य मरीजाें की भी बेहतर देखरेख की जाने के निर्देश जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुराेहित ने जारी किए हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ने दाे दिन पहले मरीजाें काे वेंटिलेटर हाेने के बावजूद मुहैया नहीं करवाए जाने का मामला उठाया था। कई मरीजाें काे वेंटिलेटर नहीं हाेने का हवाला देकर रेफर किया जा रहा था। इस मामले काे प्रशासन ने गंभीरता से लिया है।

जिला कलेक्टर ने बताया कि जेएलएन में कोविड तथा नॉनकोविड मरीजों को पूर्ण इलाज किया जा रहा है। आईसीयू में भर्ती मरीजों और वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों को पूरा इलाज किया जा रहा है। डाॅक्टराें काे इसके लिए पाबंद भी किया गया है। कोविड मरीजों के लिए चिकित्सालय में 324 बेड्स हैं जिन पर इलाज किया जा रहा हैै। इनमें से 150 बेड आईसीयू के हैं। वर्तमान में अस्पताल में 103 कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती है जिसमें से 30 मरीज वेंटिलेटर व बाईपेप पर चल रहे हैं। कोविड केयर के लिए 54 वेंटीलेटर, 30 एचएफएनओ तथा 10 बाईपेप मशीनें लगाई गई हैं।

