  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  57.50 Lakh Will Be Library Of Information Center And Policeline, Facilities Like Digital, Reading Room, Online Registration And Unique ID Will Be Available

अजमेर:57.50 लाख में सूचना केंद्र एवं पुलिसलाइन की लाइब्रेरी होगी डिजिटल, रीडिंग रूम, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन और यूनिक आईडी जैसी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी

अजमेर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाइब्रेरी का तैयार किया गया ले आउट।
  • दोनों लाइब्रेरी में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अजमेर के प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी करने वाले विद्यार्थियों, शोधार्थियों एवं पुस्तकों का अध्ययन करने वालों को डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी की सौगात मिलने जा रही है। सूचना केंद्र एवं पुलिस लाइन लाइब्रेरी को जल्द ही डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी में तब्दील किया जाएगा। 57.50 लाख रुपए लागत से दोनों लाइब्रेरियों का डिजिटलाइजेशन किया जाएगा।

दोनों लाइब्रेरियों में सीसी टीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। दोनों प्रोजेक्ट की निविदा प्रक्रियाधीन है। सूचना केंद्र लाइब्रेरी अब डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी बनने जा रही है। लाइब्रेरी के दोनों हॉल का रिनोवेशन कर मॉड्यूलर फर्नीचर लगाया जाएगा। लाइब्रेरी में करीब 8 लाख ई-बुक्स और करीब 7 हजार ई-पेपर एवं मैगजीन अध्ययन के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगी। लाइब्रेरी में रीडिंग रूम, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन और यूनिक आईडी जैसी सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी। सीसी टीवी कैमरे भी लागाए जाएंगे। डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी 33 लाख रुपये की लागत से तैयार होगी।

सूचना केंद्र में 15 कम्प्यूटर
सूचना केंद्र की डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी में 14 कम्प्यूटर एवं एक मास्टर कम्प्यूटर लगाया जाएगा। इन कम्प्यूटर के माध्यम से यहां आने वाले पाठक, विद्यार्थी एवं शोधार्थी ई-बुक्स का अध्ययन कर सकेंगे। मॉड्यूलर कम्प्यूटर टेबल पार्टीशन बोर्ड व रिवॉल्विंग चेयर लगाई जाएंगी। इस लाइब्रेरी में 40 लोगों के बैठने की सुविधा होगी। जहां पर वे बैठकर अपनी पसंद की पुस्तकों का अध्ययन कर सकेंगे।

ये मिलेगी सुविधा
सूचना केंद्र की 20 हजार पुस्तकों का डिजिटल कैटलॉग बनाया जाएगा। पुस्तकों की सूची सॉफ्ट फोर्मेट में उपलब्ध रहेंगी। जिससे पाठक पुस्तक का नाम, प्रकाशक के नाम अथवा लेखक के नाम के आधार पर पुरानी उपलब्ध पुस्तकों में से आवश्यक पुस्तक का चयन कर सकेंगे। इससे पाठकों को पुस्तकें तलाशने में सुविधा रहेगी।

डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी में 8 लाख ई-बुक्स के साथ करीब 7 हजार ई-पेपर एवं मैगजीन ऑन लाइन पढ़ने के लिए उपलब्ध होंगी। पाठक आवश्यक ई सामग्री को ई मेल द्वारा अथवा पेन ड्राइव आदि से सोफ्ट कॉपी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। पाठकों के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीयन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। पाठक के लिए नए सोफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से यूनिक आईडी जनरेट होगी, इसके आधार पर पाठक को बैठकर अध्ययन करने की समयावधि आवंटित होगी।

लाभांवित होंगे विद्यार्थी
एनसीईआरटी, सीबीएससी के 10 से 12 वीं तक की कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम, अभियांत्रिकी, मेडिकल, कला, वाणिज्य, विज्ञान की पाठ्यसामग्री, एनटीएसई, एआईईईई, आईआईटी, जईई, यूपीएससी, आरपीएससी सहित अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की पाठ्य सामग्री ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध रहेगी।

पुलिस लाइन लाइब्रेरी पर खर्च होंगे 24.50 लाख रुपए

पुलिस लाइन लाइब्रेरी के डिजिटलाइजेशन पर 24.50 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। पुलिस लाइन डिस्पेंसरी के वर्तमान में बने कमरों का नवीनीकरण कर डिजिटल लाइब्रेरी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। यहां पर स्टडी टेबल के साथ मॉड्यूलर कम्प्यूटर टेबल एवं कुर्सियां लगाई जाएंगी। 13 कम्प्यूटर भी लगाए जा रहे हैं। पाठकों के लिए 36 स्टडी चेयर की सुविधा होगी।

