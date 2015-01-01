पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा कल से:अजमेर में 23 केन्द्रों पर 67 हजार परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देंगे

अजमेर19 मिनट पहले
पुलिस लाइन में बैठक लेकर तैयारियों को दिया अन्तिम रूप
  • पुलिस लाइन में बैठक लेकर तैयारियों को दिया अन्तिम रूप, सुरक्षा के पुख्ता बंदोबस्त रहेंगे

प्रदेश में पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुक्रवार से शुरू होगी। 6, 7 व 8 नवम्बर को होने वाली इस परीक्षा के लिए अजमेर में 23 केन्द्र बनाए गए है और इन पर 67 हजार परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के पुख्ता बंदोबस्त होंगे।

इसको लेकर गुरुवार को पुलिस लाइन अजमेर में सभी परीक्षा केन्द्र प्रभारियों, परीक्षा का आयोजन करने वाली कम्पनी के अधिकारियों व पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई जिसमें तैयारियों को अन्तिम रूप दिया गया। परीक्षा दो पारियों में सुबह नौ बजे से 11 बजे व दोपहर 3 बजे से 5 बजे तक होगी।

अजमेर पुलिस लाइन में बैठक लेते अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक (ग्रामीण) किशनसिंह भाटी
अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक (ग्रामीण) किशनसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि परीक्षा के दौरान सुरक्षा के लिए माकूल इंतजाम किए गए है और परीक्षा शुरू होने के दो घंटे पहले परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर परी​क्षार्थियों का प्रवेश शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना भी की जाएगी। परीक्षा कक्ष में क्षमता से कम ही परीक्षार्थी ही बैठाए जाएंगे ताकि सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना हो सके। प्रश्नपत्रों की सुरक्षा के लिए स्टांग रूम बनाए गए है और हथियार बंद पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए है।

