दीपावली:शहर में दीपावली के बाद शुरू हाेंगे 77 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट, वर्क ऑर्डर जारी,सीईओ ने किया निरीक्षण, 116 करोड़ के टेंडर प्रक्रिया में

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड अधिकारियाें की बैठक लेते हुए सीईओ प्रकाश राजपुराेहित।
  • कलेक्ट्रेट प्रशासनिक भवन, गांधी स्मृति उद्यान, वॉल पेंटिंग एवं शहर की पांच मुख्य सड़क मार्गाें से जुड़े कार्य पूरे करने की कवायद

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने अजमेर में 77 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यादेश जारी कर दिए हैं। ये प्राेजेक्ट दीपावली के बाद शुरू हाे जाएंगे। वहीं 116 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट टेंडर प्रक्रिया में हैं। जिला कलक्टर एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बुधवार को स्मार्ट सिटी कार्यों का निरीक्षण कर कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली।

जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बुधवार को स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत चल रहे कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। स्मार्ट सिटी के अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता ने बताया कि इस माह में 77 करोड़ के कार्यादेश जारी किए जा चुके हैं। वहीं लगभग 30 करोड़ के कार्यादेश और जारी किए जा सकेंगे। 77 करोड़ की लागत के विभिन्न प्रोजेक्ट दीपावली के बाद शुरू हाे जाएंगे।

प्रमुख रूप से कलेक्ट्रेट प्रशासनिक भवन, गांधी स्मृति उद्यान, वॉल पेंटिंग एवं शहर की पांच मुख्य सड़क मार्गाें के कार्य प्रमुख हैं। वर्तमान में अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी की अाेर से 727 करोड़ के कार्यादेश जारी किए जा चुके है। वहीं 116 करोड़ के टेंडर स्वीकृति प्रक्रिया में हैं।

आनासागर लेक फ्रंट कार्य में गति लाएं
कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बुधवार सुबह स्मार्ट सिटी कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। सबसे पहले उन्होंने स्टेशन रोड स्थित माल गोदाम के सामने एलिवेटेड रोड के कार्य का अवलोकन किया। इसके पश्चात उन्होंने आनासागर लेक फ्रंट कार्य का निरीक्षण कर कार्य में गति लाने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने अरबन हाट मसाला चौक के कार्यों को भी देखा एवं सागर विहार बर्ड पार्क एवं पाथ वे के कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया।

अधिकारियों को किया सम्मानित | राजपुरोहित ने स्मार्ट सिटी अजमेर एवं परियोजना प्रबंधन इकाई के अधिकारियों एवं कार्मिकों के उत्साह वर्धन हेतु सराहनीय कार्य एवं कार्य संपादन में सहयोग करने पर सम्मान करने पहल की है। इसी कड़ी में बुधवार को अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्य संपादन में प्रशंसनीय कार्य करने पर सहायक अभियंता रविकांत शर्मा, परियोजना प्रबंधन इकाई के सिविल इंजीनियर जोगाराम को प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया। कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जिला कलेक्टर, मुख्य अभियंता अनिल विजयवर्गीय, अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता अविनाश शर्मा व मुख्य लेखाधिकारी रश्मि बिस्सा ने स्टाफ काे सम्मानित किया।
फाइलों की ऑनलाइन ट्रैकिंग | अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के सीईओ प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बैठक के दौरान अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी में फाइल ट्रैकिंग को ऑनलाइन करने के निर्देश दिए। आगामी 20 नवंबर तक इस कार्य को पूर्ण करने के निर्देश भी दिए। फाइलों की ऑनलाइन ट्रैकिंग से कामाें में गति आएगी और पारदर्शिता भी बनी रहेगी।

