पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 8 दावेदारों ने नाम वापस लिए, अब 77 उम्मीदवार मैदान में,अधिकतर वार्डों में भाजपा-कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज 2020 चुनाव के तहत बुधवार काे जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रत्याशियाें के नाम वापसी के दिन बुधवार को कुल 8 प्रत्याशियाें ने अपने नाम वापस लिए हैं। अब जिला परिषद सदस्यों के निर्वाचन के लिए 77 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे से दाेपहर तीन बजे तक प्रत्याशियाें काे नाम वापस लेने का वक्त दिया गया था। नाम वापस लेने वाले सभी निर्दलीय हैं।

ऐसे में अब 32 में से ज्यादातर वार्डाें में भाजपा और कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर हाेगी। प्रत्याशियाें के नाम वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया के बाद भाजपा ने दावा किया है कि इनमें आधे से ज्यादा प्रत्याशियाें ने भाजपा के समर्थन में नाम वापस लिया है। दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस का दावा है कि प्रत्याशियाें ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवाराें काे समर्थन देकर नाम वापस लिए हैं।
इन्हाेंने लिए नाम वापस -जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन वापसी के अंतिम दिन 8 प्रत्याशियाें ने अपने नामांकन वापस लिए हैं। इनमें वार्ड नंबर 1 से निर्दलीय कृष्ण कुमार दाधीच, वार्ड नंबर 3 से निर्दलीय गजेंद्र कुमार सेन, वार्ड नंबर 24 से निर्दलीय ज्योति, वार्ड नंबर 30 से निर्दलीय लक्ष्मण सिंह अाैर वार्ड नंबर 32 से निर्दलीय इरफान, मोती लाल, शरीफ मोहम्मद खान, सलीमुद्दीन चीता शामिल हैं।

अजमेर | जिला परिषद सदस्याें के चुनाव के तहत नाम वापस लेने के दाैरान अजीब मामला सामने आया। नाम वापस लेने गए वार्ड 24 के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी काे कुछ युवक एडीएम सिटी ऑफिस के बाहर ले अाए। वे उसे माेटरसाइकिल पर बैठा कर ले गए। दाेपहर बाद निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा ज्वाइन कर ली और अब वह भाजपा के समर्थन से वार्ड चुनाव लड़ेगा। इस वार्ड से मंगलवार काे भाजपा के अधिकृत प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का पर्चा खारिज हुआ था। बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे से दाेपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी का समय था। दाेपहर करीब सवा एक बजे वार्ड 24 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ज्याेति और दाैलत सिंह काे लेकर किशनगढ़ विधायक सुरेश टांक, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जगदीश चाैधरी और एडवाेकेट सम्राट एडीएम सिटी कार्यालय पहुंचे। जिस समय ज्याेति अपना नाम वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया कर रही थी, उसी दाैरान कुछ युवक एडीएम सिटी के कार्यालय में दाखिल हुए और दाैलत से बात करने की बात कह कर उसे बाहर ले अाए। विधायक और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कुछ समझते इससे पहले युवकाें ने दाैलत सिंह काे माेटर साइकिल पर बैठाया और कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर से बाहर लेकर निकल गए।
भाजपा ने दिया समर्थन
शाम काे भारतीय जनता पार्टी के मीडिया प्रभारी माेहित जैन ने प्रेस नाेट जारी करके बताया कि दाैलत सिंह भाजपा में शामिल हाे गए हैं। अब वह वार्ड 24 से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के समर्थन से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। मीडिया प्रभारी माेहित ने बताया कि वार्ड 24 से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का नामांकन निरस्त हाेने के बाद अब दाैलत सिंह भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के ताैर पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। हालांकि वे चुनाव बताैर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी लड़ेंगे लेकिन भाजपा के प्रतिनिधि के ताैर पर वह मैदान में हाेंगे। दाैलत सिंह ने भी भाजपा में अपनी आस्था जताई है।

सिटी रिपाेर्टर | अजमेर जिले में पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव के दिन अवकाश रहेगा। कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव के दौरान मतदान दिवस के दिन संबंिधत क्षेत्र के कार्यालयों में अवकाश रहेगा। जिले में प्रथम चरण में 23 नवंबर को भिनाय, केकड़ी, सरवाड़ और सावर में मतदान हाेगा। द्वितीय चरण में 27 नवंबर को पीसांगन, अजमेर ग्रामीण और श्रीनगर पंचायत समिति में मतदान हाेगा। तृतीय चरण में एक दिसंबर को जवाजा और मसूदा में मतदान हाेगा। चतुर्थ चरण में 5 दिसंबर को अरांई अाैर किशनगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में मतदान हाेगा।

