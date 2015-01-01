पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
अजमेर में 9 वारदात कबूली, 5 का खुलासा:नाबालिग के साथ हाईस्पीड बाइक से देते थे वारदात अंजाम

16 मिनट पहले
क्रिश्चयनगंज थाना पुलिस टीम के साथ आरोपी व जब्त की गई बाइक।
  • क्रिश्चयनगंज थाना पुलिस ने एक युवक को किया गिरफ्तार, एक नाबालिग निरूद्ध

अजमेर में महिलाओं के मोबाइल व पर्स छीन कर ले जाने के मामले में क्रिश्चयनगंज थाना पुलिस ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार कर एक नाबालिग को निरूद्ध किया है। गिरफ्तार युवक भौनाडा का बाडिया, बडल्या निवासी बीस वर्षीय रवि रावत है। पुलिस ने वारदात में प्रयुक्त की गई बाइक भी बरामद कर ली है।

आरोपियों ने थाना क्षेत्र में नौ वारदात करना कबूल किया है और पुलिस ने पांच वारदातों का खुलासा कर दिया है। शेष वारदातों के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है। आरोपी हाईस्पीड बाइक के जरिए वारदात अंजाम देते थे और फरार हो जाते थे। बाद में लूटे गए सामान को आधा आधा बांट लेते थे।

क्षेत्र में हुई वारदातों पर टीम का गठन किया गया। जिसमें थाना प्रभारी डॉ. रविश सामरिया, एएसआई सरदार सिंह, उगमाराम, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, भगवान सिंह, किशोर कुमार, गोपाल, मुकेश सारन, मुकेश टाण्डी शामिल थे।

इन पांच वारदातों का हुआ खुलासा
—अजयनगर निवासी किशोर भवनानी ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि 2 नवम्बर की रात्रि अपनी पत्नी के साथ वैशाली नगर जा रहा था, उसी समय डेयरी के पास अज्ञात बाइकर्स मेरी पत्नी के हाथ से पर्स छीन कर ले गए, जिसमें पांच हजार नकद व मोबाइल था।
—आरपीएससी कोलोनी निवासी दिव्या ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि 31 अक्टूबर को स्कूटी से अपने घर जा रही थी, उसी समय चौधरी कोलोनी के मोड पर अज्ञात बाईकर्स मेरा पर्स छिन ले गए। जिसमें 300 रुपए नकद व मोबाइल था।
—खादीम मोहल्ला निवासी सैयद नायाच हासमी ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि तीन नवम्बर को मै व मेरी पत्नी चौपाटी से बजरंग गढ की तरफ़ जा रहे थे, उसी समय अज्ञात बाईकर्स ने मेरी पत्नी का पर्स छिन लिया, जिसमेें दो हजार रुपए नकद व मोबाइल था।
—गुलाबबाडी निवासी तनुजा ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि एक नवम्बर को मैं और मेरे पति चौपाटी से बजरंगगढ तिराहे की तरह जा रहे थे तो अज्ञात बाईकर्स ने मेरा पर्स छिन लिय। जिसमें पैन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड व भामाशाह कार्ड था।
—किर्ती नगर निवासी दीपक भगतानी ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि 4 नवम्बर को मैं अपनी पत्नी के साथ वैशाली नगर से जा रहा था, नई चौपाटी पर अज्ञात बाईकर्स ने पत्नी का पर्स छिन लिया। जिसमें मेरी पत्नी का आधार कार्ड, एटीएम व 800 रूपए नकद व मोबाइल था।

